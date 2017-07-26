[PDF] Press Release: The perfect conclusion to the day
- Pressemitteilung BoxID 664824
- Newsroom
The perfect conclusion to the day
Schwäbisch Hall, (lifePR) - For tennis star Tommy Haas, a sauna session has always been the perfect conclusion to a long, demanding day spent training or competing. That is why has now made a long-held dream come true for himself at his home in Bavaria, at the foot of the Alps: His own sauna in his garden.
Whether in a hotel or in one of the large, world-famous tennis complexes where he competes professionally - throughout his long career (see also "The Long Time Champion" box), Tommy Haas has only rarely missed an opportunity to enjoy the "perfect conclusion to the day": a thorough session in the sauna.
"The sauna is simply optimal to regenerate and mentally calm down after a long, demanding day spent training or competing." That is what many years of experience have taught the almost 1.90 meter tall model athlete.
And he also knows how important the topic of regeneration is for professional athletes in particular. Haas is convinced that "anyone who demands a lot from his body also has to give something back at every opportunity".
And so he increasingly harboured the desire to have his own sauna at home as well. Since he particularly liked the traditional Finnish sauna culture with part of the sauna experience in free nature, he opted for a garden sauna. "When I gathered information about the subject and talked about friends of mine who were professional athletes, it quickly became clear to me who's number one in the world in this area," the 2000 vice Olympic champion said to explain his own standards regarding design and quality.
After extensive consulting by the experts at KLAFS, Haas finally opted for the most recent garden sauna model by the market leader in the sauna, pool and spa area: the "Torni" - with its clear, modern design, it is a real eye-catcher in anyone's garden. From a technical perspective, the popular tennis star was also convinced by the "Torni", thanks to its sophisticated and absolutely weatherproof construction in timber-frame construction with strong thermal insulation for low energy loss.
While he was preparing for the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, where he gave it his all and defeated Roger Federer, currently ranked in 4th place in the world and according to many experts one of the best tennis players of all time, the assembly team arrived at his house and made sure that his own private relaxation centre court would be awaiting the Hamburg native on his return.
Two extras in particular are noticeable in Haas's new garden sauna: the panorama window, which stretches across almost the entire width of the cabin and through which he can enjoy the amazing view of the Bavarian countryside leading up to the Alps, and the unique and patented Sanarium concept. "This makes it possible for me to enjoy five different sauna types in my new garden, as the mood strikes. It's ingenious!"
Tommy Haas: The long-term champion
At the tender age of four, Tommy Haas took his first steps on a tennis court. At 13, he began his training in Nick Bollettieri's legendary tennis academy in Florida. A good decision: soon he was one of the best junior players in the world and consequently started his professional career in 1996. Since then, Haas has been active as a pro on the ATP tour and has occasionally been ranked 2nd in the world. His career was also repeated for long stretches due to injuries. Still Haas managed to fight his way back every time. Despite these setbacks, the Hamburg native was able to collect 15 titles in a pro career spanning over 20 years, during which he defeated tennis legends like Jim Courier, Pete Sampras, Andy Roddick and Roger Federer in the finals. The prize money, adding up to over US$ 13 million, is also impressive. The most important successes include the silver medal at the Olympic Games in 2000 in Sydney. In 2017, the 39-year-old played his last season as a professional. In parallel, he has been working on the career after his career: This year, he is already working as tournament director for the championship in Indian Wells in the US. More about Tommy Haas can be found on his website at www.tommy-haas.net
Whether in a hotel or in one of the large, world-famous tennis complexes where he competes professionally - throughout his long career (see also "The Long Time Champion" box), Tommy Haas has only rarely missed an opportunity to enjoy the "perfect conclusion to the day": a thorough session in the sauna.
"The sauna is simply optimal to regenerate and mentally calm down after a long, demanding day spent training or competing." That is what many years of experience have taught the almost 1.90 meter tall model athlete.
And he also knows how important the topic of regeneration is for professional athletes in particular. Haas is convinced that "anyone who demands a lot from his body also has to give something back at every opportunity".
And so he increasingly harboured the desire to have his own sauna at home as well. Since he particularly liked the traditional Finnish sauna culture with part of the sauna experience in free nature, he opted for a garden sauna. "When I gathered information about the subject and talked about friends of mine who were professional athletes, it quickly became clear to me who's number one in the world in this area," the 2000 vice Olympic champion said to explain his own standards regarding design and quality.
After extensive consulting by the experts at KLAFS, Haas finally opted for the most recent garden sauna model by the market leader in the sauna, pool and spa area: the "Torni" - with its clear, modern design, it is a real eye-catcher in anyone's garden. From a technical perspective, the popular tennis star was also convinced by the "Torni", thanks to its sophisticated and absolutely weatherproof construction in timber-frame construction with strong thermal insulation for low energy loss.
While he was preparing for the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, where he gave it his all and defeated Roger Federer, currently ranked in 4th place in the world and according to many experts one of the best tennis players of all time, the assembly team arrived at his house and made sure that his own private relaxation centre court would be awaiting the Hamburg native on his return.
Two extras in particular are noticeable in Haas's new garden sauna: the panorama window, which stretches across almost the entire width of the cabin and through which he can enjoy the amazing view of the Bavarian countryside leading up to the Alps, and the unique and patented Sanarium concept. "This makes it possible for me to enjoy five different sauna types in my new garden, as the mood strikes. It's ingenious!"
Tommy Haas: The long-term champion
At the tender age of four, Tommy Haas took his first steps on a tennis court. At 13, he began his training in Nick Bollettieri's legendary tennis academy in Florida. A good decision: soon he was one of the best junior players in the world and consequently started his professional career in 1996. Since then, Haas has been active as a pro on the ATP tour and has occasionally been ranked 2nd in the world. His career was also repeated for long stretches due to injuries. Still Haas managed to fight his way back every time. Despite these setbacks, the Hamburg native was able to collect 15 titles in a pro career spanning over 20 years, during which he defeated tennis legends like Jim Courier, Pete Sampras, Andy Roddick and Roger Federer in the finals. The prize money, adding up to over US$ 13 million, is also impressive. The most important successes include the silver medal at the Olympic Games in 2000 in Sydney. In 2017, the 39-year-old played his last season as a professional. In parallel, he has been working on the career after his career: This year, he is already working as tournament director for the championship in Indian Wells in the US. More about Tommy Haas can be found on his website at www.tommy-haas.net
Website Promotion
Weitere Pressemitteilungen dieses Herausgebers
- 19.07.2017 - A stimulating combination
- 12.07.2017 - Eine runde Sache
- 10.07.2017 - "Eine echte Wohltat für Körper und Geist"