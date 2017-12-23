Is there a natural remedy for hay fever?







According to the German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB), about 16 percent of the German population suffers from a pollen allergy – colloquially also referred to as hay fever. These people react to the pollen of certain trees, shrubs, grasses, cereals or herbs with allergic reactions that can be severe: As soon as these pollen hit the mucous membranes in the nose, mouth and throat, they suffer from sneezing, itchy and watery eyes and sometimes even allergic asthma. The good news: there is a completely natural way to relieve the symptoms.



While non-allergy sufferers can enjoy the spring to the fullest and enjoy themselves as nature is tickled awake by the sun and bursts into life, this actually beautiful and pleasant season is often a real nightmare for pollen allergy sufferers. However, what many people suffering from hay fever do not know: There is a completely natural way to relieve the discomfort – regular sauna use.



After all, sauna bathing improves the blood supply to the mucous membranes. “That is why the organism of people who regularly go to the sauna can ward off pollen much better,” explains Prof. Dr. med. Karl-Ludwig Resch, head of the German Institute for Health Research in Bad Elster.



Regular sauna bathing is also a very good exercise for the immune system. The targeted, repeated application of a strong heat and cold stimulus trains the ability of all blood vessels in the skin and mucous membranes to contract and reopen quickly. “Of course, this helps not only during the cold season but also during the pollen season,” continues Prof. Dr. Resch. The soothing sauna warmth also alleviates the symptoms of allergic asthma, because it relieves the cramped muscles in the deep branches of the bronchial tubes.



However, especially for pollen allergy sufferers, sauna visits should not only take place during the cold season. “Of course, on colder winter days, when you always feel somehow chilly and you are really looking forward to the pleasant warmth, you are more likely to use the sauna. In order to achieve the medically proven, strengthening influence on the immune system, however, regularity is the be-all and end-all – and this is of course very easy if you have your own sauna at home”, Prof. Dr. Resch knows from his many years of medical experience.



If you invest in your own sauna, you can expect the pollen season in a much more relaxed way. The positive effects of regular sauna sessions are particularly easy to bring into your own home with the Zoom Sauna S1 from KLAFS. In addition, the S1 filter – similar to the pollen filter in the



car – cleans the outside air from annoying pollen. Sufferers from pollen allergy can now also take a deep breath in the sauna. The leading manufacturer in the sauna, pool and spa area also offers attractive design possibilities for every room situation and every requirement.



Microsalt SaltProX is especially recommended as a supplement for pollen allergy sufferers. With this battery-operated, easily retrofittable device, dry salt can be inhaled comfortably and easily in every sauna - a real benefit for all those afflicted with hay fever.

