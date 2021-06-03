Uniworld to return to the rivers 20 june

“We’ve been waiting for this moment and are beyond thrilled to be back on the rivers, welcoming back our loyal guests on four of our most beautiful Super Ships this summer,” says Ellen Bettridge, President & CEO of Uniworld. “Our guests are like family to us, and their safety is our main priority, which is why we’re taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure they’re comfortable when they’re ready to explore the rivers with us again.”
Thomas Harrison, Sales Director of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises in Nordic & Benelux:
“It’s obviously hugely exciting that we’ll be returning to the water on 20 June, which also represents the inaugural sailing of our new Super Ship La Venezia in Italy. It is wonderful to know that our ships will be on the water and ready to welcome them very soon.”
Uniworld’s Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy cruise, commencing 20 June 2021, will be the line’s first cruise since the pandemic began. Guests will sail on the completely reimagined S.S. La Venezia, inspired by the work of celebrated Italian artist and textile designer Mariano Fortuny and featuring the signature touches the company’s ships are known for – more suites, more dining areas with space for social distancing, and more luxurious finishes, while maintaining a high crew to guest ratio.
“Restarting these itineraries is just the first step in getting all of our ships back on the rivers this year,” says Bettridge. “We have a lot to look forward to with the debut of the all-new S.S. Sao Gabriel in Portugal on 20 June, the S.S. Sphinx launching in Egypt on 25 September, and we’ll also begin sailing the Peruvian Amazon on 1 September with two new itineraries aboard the Aria Amazon. Demand for river cruising is at an all-time high and the support and excitement we are receiving from both new and old guests is outstanding.”
This announcement comes with the news that Italy and France will reopen their borders for American citizens in June, and in anticipation that Italy and France will be on the UK government’s green list before the end of June.
Additionally, the first four sailings of this year are included in the Cruise Back into Travel offer that’s valid for bookings until 31 May, where guests can save up to 30% off per person on select dates for a limited time. For example, savings include:
- Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy: Onboard S. La Venezia, guests sail 8 days round-trip from Venice along Northern Italy’s exquisite coastline. Activities include a private evening opening and lighting ceremony at St. Mark’s Basilica and a trip further south to discover Chioggia—a charming southern port loved by fishermen.
(starts at €1,899, cruise only)
- Brilliant Bordeaux: Onboard S. Bon Voyage, guests will discover hidden gems throughout Southwest France for eight days along three rivers, the Garonne, Dordogne and Gironde. (starts at €1,819, cruise only)
- Paris and Normandy: Onboard S. Joie de Vivre, this 8-day sailing goes roundtrip from Paris through Normandy’s countryside.
(starts at €2,799, cruise only)
- Burgundy & Provence: Onboard S. Catherine, guests cruise the Rhône and Saône rivers, enjoying the region’s wine and cuisine and discovering its many treasures—from the medieval wonders of UNESCO-designated Avignon to Lyon’s lively riverbanks.
(prices at €2,159, cruise only)
High-res images can be downloaded here. Click here for a complete list of cruises opening for travel. For more information, please visit www.uniworld.com or contact the reservations and sales team at +353 1 775 3838.
ABOUT UNIWORLD BOUTIQUE RIVER CRUISES
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises—the world's most luxurious all-inclusive river cruise line - features distinctively designed ships with an average capacity of 120 guests, exclusive excursions, gourmet cuisine, and one of the highest staff-to-guest-ratio in the river cruise industry. Based in Los Angeles, California, Uniworld offers truly all-inclusive itineraries in Europe, as well as voyages in Russia, China, Vietnam and Cambodia, India, Peru and Egypt—a total of 20 rivers in 28 countries worldwide. Uniworld is a member of CLIA and is highly regarded by discerning travellers, media, and cruise industry experts, having most recently been named among the top ten river cruise lines in the world in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2020 readers’ survey and voted 2019 Best River Cruise Line from Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks. Uniworld is a member of The Travel Corporation (TTC) family of companies, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2020. (www.uniworld.com)