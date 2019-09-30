Rheinstrasse 45-46
12161 Berlin, de
http://kalmsconsulting.com
Christopher Kruse
+49 (30) 40504532-0
Visit Kalms Group at MEDICA 2019!
Once again, you will be able to book One-to-One meetings with renowed experts from the areas of Market Access, Legal, and international markets, such as China and the USA(lifePR) ( Berlin, )
It is our pleasure to announce that we will be attending MEDICA.
This year, it will be from the 18th – 21st of November, at Messe Düsseldorf. You will be able to attend multiple panels and discussions on the newest trends in the medical industry, see the newest technological innovations and meet with professionals from around the world.
We welcome your questions and topics that you would like to discuss with us. The whole Kalms Group (Kalms Consulting GmbH & Kalms Operations) will be present; giving you the opportunity to ask us about anything, from reimbursement and market access to logistics and warehousing.
We will be present as an exhibitor again this year as part of the Berlin-Brandenburg booth. We will be available to answer all your questions about our services. We look forward to expanding our network and learning more about your new products and needs.
There will be renowned experts from the areas of Market Access, Legal, and international markets such as China and USA present with whom you can book a One-to-One Meeting.
Registrations for the One-to-One Meetings will soon be available at www.Kalmsconsulting.com!
Kalms Consulting supports Startups as well as established enterprises in numerous sectors, including medical devices, diagnostics, bio science and healthIT from market entry to market success.
With strong operational backgrounds, our experts are prepared for any issue that may arise during the commercialization process of the product and manage critical phases in the market access process.
We have the expertise to guide you through: Market Access, Market Development, Public Affairs, Reimbursement Strategies, Logistics, Customer Service and Warehousing.
As your central point of communication, we coordinate European and international projects.
We are globally connected with experts from diverse sectors, such as Regulatory, Market Access, Business Development, Commercialization and Sales.
