aerotechnik Fahrzeugteile puts AMG E 63 on lightweight Project 2.0 wheels
The conversion was carried out by the specialists from aerotechnik from Stein am Rhein in Switzerland near the German border. They are known to be the ones who produce the Barracuda Racing Wheels and Cor.Speed Sports Wheels brands. They also organize sales in their home country, while, as is well known, the team from JMS Fahrzeugteile from Neckartenzlingen in Swabia has taken over worldwide sales outside of the Alpine country.
The choice for the E 63 fell on the Project 2.0 rims. They come from Barracuda's Ultralight Series and, as the name suggests, are particularly light thanks to being produced using the Flow Forged process. In the built-in dimensions of 9x21 and 10.5x21 inches (deep concave), they only weigh 11.8 and 12 kilograms respectively. They still have an impressive load capacity of up to 875 kilograms. The associated Yokohama tires measure 265/30ZR21 at the front and 295/25ZR21 at the rear. The wheels, which have a classic brushed silver finish, are bolted to the axles with bronze-colored Barracuda Racing Bolts, which can be used without registration. Finally, the additional lowering of the body by around 40 millimeters was achieved using a lowering module.
Stunning videos of Barracuda are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels YouTube channel or interactively on the barracuda.wheels Instagram profile. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda wheel range in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:
