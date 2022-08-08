Kontakt
Tzunamee EVO on Toyota's compact sports coupe GT86

Almost exactly ten years have now passed since Toyota launched the GT86, an affordable and fun compact sports coupé. It inspires fans and drivers with its classic layout with naturally aspirated engine, manual transmission and rear-wheel drive and the resulting puristic driving behavior. While the second generation is now in the starting blocks with the GR86, which is only available in Europe for two years and in a limited edition, the predecessor is still quite popular - not least in the tuning scene.  For example, this example now presented was equipped with a set of high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels.

The strikingly asymmetrically styled and popular Tzunamee EVO alloy wheels in 8x18 inches sit on the axles of the GT86. The concave wheels attract attention with their eye-catching special finish Flash Gold and are fitted with Continental tires in size 225/40R18. In addition, the Japanese athlete received a suitable lowering, which underlines its dynamic character: the lowering of the body by around 40 millimeters at the front and rear is thanks to an ST X coilover suspension.

Last but not least, the specialists from JMS Fahrzeugteile provided an even more powerful sound: They installed a Milltek exhaust system with TÜV approval from their huge range of tuning parts.

Stunning videos of Barracuda are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels YouTube channel or interactively on the barracuda.wheels Instagram profile. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda wheel range in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de                                    

