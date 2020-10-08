Hauptstraße 26
Tuning to perfection: ultra-deep Audi S8 on Barracuda Ultralight Project X
The Project X rims with a matt black brushed finish are mounted on the axles of the sporty Audi and are characterized by unique X-spokes with brushed fronts – all around in 10x22 inches. Despite these dimensions, the rims are relatively light at 16 kilograms thanks to their production using the modern flow forming process. The mounted tires measure 265/30R22. The perfectly harmonious lowering is due to a modification of the factory air suspension, which causes a maximum lowering of the body.
Since the Barracuda Racing Wheels team is unfortunately not personally represented at the Essen Motor Show this year, there will alternatively be a large live streaming tuning event online on November 28th: As part of this, the S8, which has got a compete wrapping by FolienDuo and whose owner is represented on Instagram as the_transporter_s8, can be examined more closely. So: It's best to make a note of the date now so that you don't miss this highlight.
Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the “Barracuda Racing Wheels” YouTube channel or the “barracuda.wheels” Instagram profile. The light-alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda range of rims are available at car dealerships as well as well-stocked tire and specialist stores. Alternatively, they – along with all additional facts, including price and delivery information – can be obtained directly from www.barracuda-europe.de
