Hauptstraße 26
72141 Walddorfhäslach, de
http://www.racelook.de
Jochen Schweiker
+49 (7127) 9608411
Tuning live stream instead of tuning fair: spectacular live streaming tuning event from JMS Motorworld Metzingen, 04.09.2021
The extensive agenda included detailed presentations of around 50 show cars of all kinds from the Mercedes-AMG G 63 to a Hyundai i20 N, which celebrated its world premiere, the premiere of a BMW M3 from Eisenmann Exhaust, a BMW M4 from KW suspensions with V4 coilover suspension, a Hyundai i30 in pixel style and an extreme Airride Golf 7 up to the Ford Mustang and many other spectacular tuning vehicles. The Driftinglele team, known from drifting and running a very successful YouTube channel, provided a harmonious rounding off of the entertainment. Time2drive is also well known from YouTube and has an impressively large fan base. And last but not least, the top model Sabrina Doberstein, known from TV and the fashion world as well as an influencer, was there.
With its microphones, the professional streaming team perfectly captured all the background noises from the engine and exhaust sounds to the rich carhifi sounds and gave the tuning fans goose bumps. As a further highlight, the audience could even actively participate in the event via a chat. Once again, the well-known moderator and course announcer Achim Stahl alias William DeFens Foster led through the show in a professional manner in dialogue with Jochen Schweiker from the JMS team. As in the previous year, the large forging hall at Motorworld Metzingen with its very special industrial atmosphere served as a dreamlike backdrop.
For everyone who missed it: The unique JMS tuning event can also be accessed online at a later date free of charge via the following link - a "must" for every tuning fan: https://youtu.be/UpzfsRrUeVo
Moreover the YouTube channel “JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH” offers over 150 additional vehicle videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgbwll15BofvgSd-xzAOUQ
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.