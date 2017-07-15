Teilen
- Pressemitteilung BoxID 663285
- Newsroom
Toyota GT86 Duo on Barracuda Shoxx wheels
Walddorfhäslach, (lifePR) - In 2012, Toyota delivered a long overdue present to fans of affordable sports coupés, ending the seven-year drought since their popular Celica ceased production.
Named GT86 after its internal development code of 086A, the new Toyota Coupé was immediately hailed as attractive, fun to drive, and a worthy successor to the seven generations of Celica produced between 1971 and 2006. And just as the Celica had been in its era, the new GT86 was instantly embraced by the tuning industry.
Both cars seen here are fitted with Barracuda Racing Wheels Shoxx alloy wheels and exemplify the kind of personalisation work that compliments the GT86. The red GT86 wears 8.0J x 19-inch (329 euro each) in a bronze finish with 225/35ZR19 tyres, while the black car has 8.0J x 18-inch (299 euro each) wheels in matt black, with 225/40ZR18 tyres. Each combination creates its own unique and distinctive look.
Lowering the ride height of the Toyota Coupé is down to the KW variant 1 height adjustable coilover suspension of KW (1,079 euro). Equipped with the factory aero package, the red car has been dropped by 40 mm in front and 35 mm at the rear, while the less extrovertly dressed black machine is lowered by 45 mm and 40 mm front and rear respectively.
Other tuning components for the GT86, such as exhaust systems, power upgrades, body kits and interior parts are available from JMS Fahrzeugteile.
More information on the comprehensive Barracuda Racing Wheels programme is available at:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
72141 Walddorfhäslach
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de
Named GT86 after its internal development code of 086A, the new Toyota Coupé was immediately hailed as attractive, fun to drive, and a worthy successor to the seven generations of Celica produced between 1971 and 2006. And just as the Celica had been in its era, the new GT86 was instantly embraced by the tuning industry.
Both cars seen here are fitted with Barracuda Racing Wheels Shoxx alloy wheels and exemplify the kind of personalisation work that compliments the GT86. The red GT86 wears 8.0J x 19-inch (329 euro each) in a bronze finish with 225/35ZR19 tyres, while the black car has 8.0J x 18-inch (299 euro each) wheels in matt black, with 225/40ZR18 tyres. Each combination creates its own unique and distinctive look.
Lowering the ride height of the Toyota Coupé is down to the KW variant 1 height adjustable coilover suspension of KW (1,079 euro). Equipped with the factory aero package, the red car has been dropped by 40 mm in front and 35 mm at the rear, while the less extrovertly dressed black machine is lowered by 45 mm and 40 mm front and rear respectively.
Other tuning components for the GT86, such as exhaust systems, power upgrades, body kits and interior parts are available from JMS Fahrzeugteile.
More information on the comprehensive Barracuda Racing Wheels programme is available at:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
72141 Walddorfhäslach
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de