Swabian event highlight: Performance Messe Part VI at Motorworld Village Metzingen
Once again, the trade fair will be showcasing spectacular show cars of everyimaginable kind across 28,000 square meters of exhibition space–with more than300 vehicles taking part this time. There will even be special areas for JDMcars,classic/modern classic cars, and muscle cars. Some of the cars also serve ascompany ambassadors:Around 30 well-known manufacturers from the industry willonce again be participating in the Performance Messe–with stands in six exhibitionhalls and in the outdoor area. Among them are Barracuda Racing Wheels, KWAutomotive, Breyton Wheels, Gladen Audio, Schmidt Felgen, cardiologie, Giacuzzo,Hankook, Gebhardt Automotive, OZ Racing Wheels, and many more.
Another beloved tradition of the trade fair is the live stream on the JMS YouTubechannel (www.youtube.com/...). Thisallows fans who are not there in person to follow the event. During the stream, someof the companies will present their show cars in detail. In addition, the five cars thatperformed best in the vehicle evaluation contest will be presented. Up to 20 privateshow cars can participate in this evaluation.
Another highlight of theaccompanying program is the competition triathlon organizedby the Driftinglele team. It consists of the disciplines “tire and rim knowledge,” “oilviscosity estimation,” and “dB volume estimation.” The three best participants will winprizes worth a total of €1,700. Another exciting item on the agenda is the RC car driftshow by the Devils Drift Crew. Last but not least, the “Tuning-Profis” known from TVand the successful YouTuber LB Garage will be there.
Another option for event visitors: just 500 meters from Motorworld Village is theMetzingen Shopping Outlet, one of the largest of its kind in Europe.
And when the official event ends at 9 p.m., the fun is far from over: the big after-showparty will follow immediately afterwards, this time also on thegrounds of MotorworldVillage Metzingen.
All further information on the Performance Messe Part VI on September 6, 2025, isavailable from:
