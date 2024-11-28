Styling for Volvo XC60
HS Motorsport meets Cor.Speed: Large Deville wheels on Swedish SUV
The specialists of HS Motorsport based in Eching near Munich installed the Volvo on aset of Cor.Speed Deville wheels. They fill the large wheel arches in generousdimensions of 9.5x22 inches. The wheels, which are characterized by ten powerfulspokes, are finished in gunmetal. The associated Pirelli tires measure 265/35R22. Inaddition, the XC60 was lowered using Eibach springs. They lower the bodyby 35millimeters at the front and 20 millimeters at the rear.
