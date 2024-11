Styling for Volvo XC60

For many years, SUVs have been one of the most popular vehicle classes amongcustomers. Consequently, corresponding series are often found high up in the salesstatistics of the manufacturers. This is also the case with Volvo: In Germany, theSwedes have sold by far the most units of the XC60 so far in 2024, with over 15,000units. The example of the stylish SUV shown here with its cool Nordic charm wassubsequently refined and individualized with a set of high-quality Cor.Speed SportsWheels.The specialists of HS Motorsport based in Eching near Munich installed the Volvo on aset of Cor.Speed Deville wheels. They fill the large wheel arches in generousdimensions of 9.5x22 inches. The wheels, which are characterized by ten powerfulspokes, are finished in gunmetal. The associated Pirelli tires measure 265/35R22. Inaddition, the XC60 was lowered using Eibach springs. They lower the bodyby 35millimeters at the front and 20 millimeters at the rear.To get further facts, please contact:HS Motorsport Performance & Technik GbRKönigsberger Str. 9D-85386 Echingtel.: +49 (0) 89 / 37 00 17 23fax: +49 (0) 89 / 37 00 17 26e-mail: info@hsmotorsport.de Breathtaking videos and pictures from Cor.Speed are available on the YouTubechannel “Corspeed Sports Wheels”or interactively on the Instagram profile“corspeed.sports.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”.The light alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed rim range are available from cardealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all thefacts and price and delivery information directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 Neckartenzlingentel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20e-mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de