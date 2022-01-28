Kontakt
Spectacularly wrapped RaceChip show car: Hyundai i20 N on Shoxx wheels

The letter N continues to spread in the Hyundai model range. After the i30, the i20 and the Kona now also have corresponding versions, outside of Europe there are also Veloster and Elantra as N. This development should undoubtedly please petrolheads and performance fans, after all these are the powerful top models. The example of the i20 N shown here received extensive customization with, among other things, high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels.

In addition to the chip tuning provider and Barracuda or JMS Fahrzeugteile, Eibach and Schwabenfolia were also involved in the conversion of the small hot hatch into a RaceChip show car as part of a joint project. The car sits on a set of Shoxx rims: the JDM-style wheels with a matt bronze finish measure 8x18 inches all round. The mounted Michelin tires have dimensions 215/40R18. The appropriate lowering of the body by 35 millimeters was brought about by means of lowering springs.

Of course, RaceChip achieved an increase in performance. The power of the 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder increased by almost 25 percent with the GTS tuning box, so that instead of the factory 204, almost 250 hp are now available. The maximum torque even increases from 275 to around 350 Nm. Last but not least, the specialists from Schwabenfolia took care of the striking design full foiling of the powerful Korean.

Stunning videos of Barracuda are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels YouTube channel or interactively on the barracuda.wheels Instagram profile. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda wheel range in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:

