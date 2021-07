Refined hybrid sports car: BMW i8 Coupé on flow forming wheels

BMW stopped production of the i8 back in 2020. Admittedly, that's hard to believe, after all, the hybrid sports car with its futuristic design still looks cutting-edge. But: It has actually been seven years since the market launch. In order to underline the spectacular look of the i8 even further, some owners like to use tuning customizations. This underlines this coupé, for example.The Swiss specialists from aerotechnik Fahrzeugteile put it on a high-quality wheel set from the Barracuda Racing Wheels brand, which they sell together with JMS Fahrzeugteile. The Project 2.0 rims from the “Ultralight Series” in 9x21 and 9.5x22 inches and with a black brushed finish are screwed to the axles. The mounted Pirelli P Zero tires measure 245/35ZR21 and 255/30ZR22 respectively. The additional lowering by 30 to 35 millimeters is due to H&R springs. The i8 owner also had further refinements implemented, such as a full enclosure in gray and black as well as the attachment of distinctive lateral carbon diffuser attachments at the rear.More information at:aerotechnik Fahrzeugteile AGHofwisenstr. 17CH-8260 Stein am RheinTel.: +41 (0) 52 / 742 00 55Email: info@aerotechnik.ch

