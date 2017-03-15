Teilen
Racelook styling and Barracuda Karizzma wheels for the BMW M5 F10
(lifePR) (Walddorfhäslach, ) With the launch of the new BMW 5-Series G30 underway, the successor to the legendary M5 is just round the corner. With time in hand, JMS Fahrzeugteile continues to focus on upgrades for the successful current 5-Series F10 and its huge customer base.
The front spoiler lip from the JMS Racelook Exclusive Line (449 euro) does not carry TÜV approval and is therefore for export only. The same applies to the rear underbody diffuser (299 euro). The JMS boot lid spoiler for all 5-Series models including the M5 comes with TÜV approval.
The rear diffuser is bracketed by the four 90 mm diameter rear exhaust outlets of the Eisenmann sport exhaust system, which features an X-pipe to balance its exhaust gas pulses (3,700 euro).
JMS offer an adjustable KW sport spring kit (879 euro) that reduces the ride height by 30 mm in front and 25 mm at the rear, and looks good in combination with the Barracuda Karizzma 7.5x17-inch to 11.0x19-inch alloy wheels available with a choice of surface finishes. However, the 9.0 and 10.5x20-inch version of this wheel design as shown on the M5 in the photos is only a prototype, and will be produced for the season end of 2017.
These high quality JMS products are available through authorised dealers, or directly from JMS Fahrzeugteile (www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de).
More information on the JMS tuning programme is available from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
D-72141 Walddorfhäslach
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 7127 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7127 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.racelook.de
