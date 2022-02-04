Kontakt
Power station wagon on big wheels - Aerotechnik puts the Audi RS 6 on 21-inch DeVille

The Audi RS 6 is undoubtedly a fascinating mixture of a business or family station wagon on the one hand and a high-performance athlete on the other. With its 600 hp biturbo V8, the current generation C8 is one of the most powerful representatives of its class. And the predecessor C7 was hardly weaker with regular 560 hp. A copy of the latter series has now been placed on a set of Cor.Speed ​​Sports Wheels that are as large as they are high-quality.

This conversion was implemented by the Swiss specialists from Aerotechnik, who, together with JMS Fahrzeugteile, are responsible for the production and sale of the rims from Cor.Speed ​​and Barracuda Racing Wheels. The RS 6 rolls on DeVille wheels with a gunmetal finish. In the dimensions used, 10.5x21 inches ET15, these are characterized by an extremely concave design. The fitted Dunlop tires measure 285/30ZR21. In addition, a suitable lowering is of course also not missing: A KW Variant 3 coilover suspension lowers the body by 40 millimeters at the front and 35 millimeters at the rear.

In this case, Aerotechnik didn't just limit it to optical refinement: the Audi also received a performance increase of around 20 percent, so that the power avant now generates around 670 hp. In addition, the 4.0-liter V8 got a new air filter from K&N.

Not installed on the vehicle shown, but also optionally available are further styling components and other exhaust systems.

Futher information at:

aerotechnik Fahrzeugteile AG

Hofwisenstrasse 17

CH-8260 Stein am Rhein

Tel.: +41 (0) 52 / 742 00 55

Fax: +41 (0) 52 / 742 00 55

E-Mail: info@aerotechnik.ch

www.aerotechnik.ch

Stunning Cor.Speed ​​videos and images are available on the Corspeed Sports Wheels YouTube channel, as well as interactively on the corspeed.sports.wheels Instagram profile or the Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels Facebook page. The light-alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed ​​wheel range are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist dealers. Alternatively, like all facts and price and delivery information, it is available directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Schulstr. 28

D-72654 Neckartenzlingen                                    

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0                                 

Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20

E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de

www.corspeed-europe.de

                    

