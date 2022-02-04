Power station wagon on big wheels - Aerotechnik puts the Audi RS 6 on 21-inch DeVille
This conversion was implemented by the Swiss specialists from Aerotechnik, who, together with JMS Fahrzeugteile, are responsible for the production and sale of the rims from Cor.Speed and Barracuda Racing Wheels. The RS 6 rolls on DeVille wheels with a gunmetal finish. In the dimensions used, 10.5x21 inches ET15, these are characterized by an extremely concave design. The fitted Dunlop tires measure 285/30ZR21. In addition, a suitable lowering is of course also not missing: A KW Variant 3 coilover suspension lowers the body by 40 millimeters at the front and 35 millimeters at the rear.
In this case, Aerotechnik didn't just limit it to optical refinement: the Audi also received a performance increase of around 20 percent, so that the power avant now generates around 670 hp. In addition, the 4.0-liter V8 got a new air filter from K&N.
Not installed on the vehicle shown, but also optionally available are further styling components and other exhaust systems.
The light-alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed wheel range are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist dealers.
