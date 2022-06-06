Kontakt
JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker
Power limousine Audi S8 on 22-inch Barracuda Ultralight Project 2.0

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
Lightweight construction is of great importance in the automotive sector. This especially applies to the sector of ​​the unsprung masses, i.e. brake systems, wheels and Co. Weight reductions here in particular bring about significant improvements in driving dynamics. Of course, forged wheels are particularly light, but they are also correspondingly expensive. The flow forming production process has established itself as an attractive alternative in recent years. It is also used on the high quality Barracuda Racing Wheels wheels installed on this Audi D4 Series S8.

The top model of the Ingolstadt luxury liner, powered by a 520 hp and 650 Nm biturbo V8, stands on Project 2.0 wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series. Despite their ample dimensions of 10.5x22 inches, the exceptional rims only weigh 12.9 kilograms. Stylistically, they inspire with an extreme concavity and the finish in black with brushed front areas ensures a unique look. The mounted tires measure 265/30ZR22.

The S8 was also lowered by a module for its factory air suspension and has got complete foiling: the body has a new gray outer skin, which was applied by the foil duo. Thanks to Hauckigraphy for creating the photos.

By the way: For customers who want an even more extensive tuning of their Audi luxury sedan, the JMS Fahrzeugteile program also includes other components such as performance upgrades, exhaust systems and much more.

Stunning videos of Barracuda are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels YouTube channel or interactively on the barracuda.wheels Instagram profile. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda wheel range in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen                                    
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de                          
www.barracuda-europe.de                        

Instagram: barracuda.wheels
Youtube: Barracuda Racing Wheels
Facebook: Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe

