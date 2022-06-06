Power limousine Audi S8 on 22-inch Barracuda Ultralight Project 2.0

Power limousine Audi S8 on 22-inch Barracuda Ultralight Project 2.0Neckartenzlingen, )
The top model of the Ingolstadt luxury liner, powered by a 520 hp and 650 Nm biturbo V8, stands on Project 2.0 wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series. Despite their ample dimensions of 10.5x22 inches, the exceptional rims only weigh 12.9 kilograms. Stylistically, they inspire with an extreme concavity and the finish in black with brushed front areas ensures a unique look. The mounted tires measure 265/30ZR22.
The S8 was also lowered by a module for its factory air suspension and has got complete foiling: the body has a new gray outer skin, which was applied by the foil duo. Thanks to Hauckigraphy for creating the photos.
By the way: For customers who want an even more extensive tuning of their Audi luxury sedan, the JMS Fahrzeugteile program also includes other components such as performance upgrades, exhaust systems and much more.
By the way: For customers who want an even more extensive tuning of their Audi luxury sedan, the JMS Fahrzeugteile program also includes other components such as performance upgrades, exhaust systems and much more.
