Piecha body kit for the Mercedes 447: Vito and V-Class in a sporty outfit
For all previous variants of the 447 Vitos, the specialists at JMS Fahrzeugteile, as Piecha general distributor, now have a new body kit from this label in their range. The front is refined with a spoiler lip. There are also side skirts and a diffuser. The last two components mentioned are also suitable for the V-Class. With regard to the spoiler lip, however, there is another, suitably manufactured variant for the car. Finally, the V has a differently shaped front apron compared to the Vito.
In addition to the body kit, the Vito shown received a set of high-quality rims from Barracuda Racing Wheels at JMS: These are the Project 3.0 from the Ultralight Series. Thanks to production using the flow forming process, they are particularly light. The dimensions are 8.5x20 inches, the tires fitted measure 245/40R20. If the load capacity of the tires is not sufficient for the respective vehicle, 255 tires are also possible as an alternative. The standard Black Milled variant was chosen as the finish. It is characterized by a black color and distinctive spoke contours milled using a patented process. To round things off, lowering springs from the JMS program lowered the bus by around 35 to 40 millimeters. Of course, all of the components mentioned have appropriate parts certificates for easy entry.
