Performance Trade Fair & Car Show Part IV: Successful mega event in Metzingen
More than 30 renowned exhibitors demonstrated customer proximity in the breathtaking forging hall of the Motorworld Village and in the surrounding open-air area and enjoyed many good conversations. They discovered that many of the visitors were tuning-savvy specialists. The conclusion from all manufacturers was correspondingly positive. “It’s nice that we were able to be there. A fantastic event with great visitors and exhibitors. We had very good discussions with end users and manufacturers,” said Milotec managing director Fabian Erle. Jan tor Horst from Schmidt Felgen is convinced: “We have been involved for three years and this year was another step forward. We had many good professional discussions in front of the fantastic backdrop of the event location.” Denis Matjasic from OZ Racing also confirms the impression of a positive development of the event. There was also a great response from the media. Olivier Fourcade, owner of WP Europresse Verlag, was impressed: “Cheers to this successful event in an extraordinary location!”
In addition to the exhibitors, the Performance Trade Fair & Car Show Part IV offered various other program highlights such as a wheel changing competition, a racing simulator, the AYA sound championship and the after-show party in the evening. Celebrities weren't missing either: “The tuning professionals” Charly, Maui and Kirk from the VOX program Automobil were there and singer Madeline Willers performed live. Incidentally, Damon Paul, DJ and producer with around a million Tiktok followers, was a guest with his well-known Honda S2000. But the focus was on the cars: over 220 show cars could be admired. The best three cars were honored in a Show & Shine competition: a VW Polo 86C, a VW Beetle and a Ford Escort convertible. They were presented in the live stream in the afternoon along with two other top 5 cars. This was once again moderated by the proven team of Achim Stahl, Sabrina Doberstein and Jochen Schweiker. As usual, the video from the stream can be accessed subsequently via the JMS YouTube channel (https://youtube.com/...): Another unique advantage of the event. The exhibitors also know this: “Thanks to the online live stream, we regularly have new customer contacts even after the trade fair,” explains Giacuzzo managing director Stephan Giacuzzo. Denis Matjasic from OZ and Wolfgang Fritz from KW Automotive report similar experiences. Patrick Gladen from Gladen Audio draws a virtually perfect conclusion and outlook: “It was simply brilliant. A big compliment for the great performance trade fair. We’ll definitely be there again in 2024!” Because of course it’s already clear that there will also be a Performance Trade Fair & Car Show next year. Jochen Schweiker is absolutely satisfied: “The compliments from manufacturers and end customers motivate us for the next performance trade fair in 2024. Thanks go to all visitors and manufacturers for the smooth process this year!”
