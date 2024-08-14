Panamera GTS Sport Turismo on Barracuda Project 2.0

For almost exactly 15 years now, Porsche has been poaching in the power sedanarea with the coupe-like five-door Panamera. Despite its design being criticized in thefirst generation due to its somewhat “humpbacked” rear, it has established itselfimpressively successfully in the segment during this time.



However, the estate-like offshoot Sport Turismo, which was produced in the secondgeneration from 2017, was less convincing the customers, so it was canceled againwith the model change in 2023. It's actually a shame, as the Shooting Brake alsolooks really great and makes an excellent base for stylish tuning projects. This isunderlined by the example of the Panamera GTS presented here, which, amongother things, received a large-format set of wheels from Barracuda Racing Wheels.



These are the Project 2.0 wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series. Accordingly, theyare manufactured using the weight-saving flow forged process. Despite their XLdimensions of 10x22 inches at the front and 11.5x22 inches at the back, they onlyweigh 12.4 and 12.6 kilograms respectively. The associated Hankook tires measure265/30ZR22 and 315/25ZR22. With their brushed blackfinish, they create a clearcontrast to the Porsche's striking purple body color. In addition, the Sport Turismowas lowered using an additional module for the factory air suspension.



The Project 2.0 comes with parts certificates for simple and problem-free entry in thevehicle documents. In this combination, it is not only suitable for the Panamera SportTurismo, but also for various other Porsche models as well as the Audi RS e-tron GT.



