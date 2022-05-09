OEM+ styling for the S-Class: Mercedes-Benz S-Class W222 with Cor.Speed Deville

"OEM+", this abbreviation, which is not obvious at first glance for tuning newcomers, hides the concept of upgrading and customizing vehicles primarily with parts from higher-quality models and accessory parts from the portfolio of the vehicle manufacturer - supplemented by selected components from the range of dedicated tuning providers. This is what happened, for example, with the W222 series Mercedes-Benz S-Class shown here.While the stately luxury class sedan once rolled off the assembly line as a rather tame "entry-level model" S 350 d with a six-cylinder diesel engine, the technicians at the Croatian tuning company Formula equipped it with original parts to give it the look of the mighty V12 biturbo AMG S 65 steam hammer around. Formula only deviated from the OEM styling for the light alloy wheels and instead used huge Deville rims from Cor.Speed Sports Wheels in the fenders. The multi-spoke rims, mounted in the light Silver Brush finish with – nomen est omen – brushed spoke surfaces, measure 9x21 inches on the front axle and 10.5x21 inches on the rear axle. The Cor.Speed wheels which are sold in Germany by JMS Fahrzeugteile were soled with 255/35R21 and 295/30R21 tires. This combination is approved for the S-Class W222 with a parts certificate.Stunning Cor.Speed videos and images are available on the Corspeed Sports Wheels YouTube channel, as well as interactively on the corspeed.sports.wheels Instagram profile or the Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels Facebook page. The light-alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed wheel range are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist dealers. Alternatively, like all facts and price and delivery information, it is available directly from: JMSFahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de