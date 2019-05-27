Modernizing the microcar: Smart Fortwo 453 with OZ light alloy wheels and more...

For anyone who has to navigate the dense urban jungle on a regular basis and find a parking space, the Smart car is likely the perfect vehicle for them. Although it has become longer after two model changes, the extremely compact two-door vehicle is still the shortest car available on the market. And despite its somewhat lackluster appearance off the line, its attractiveness can be significantly enhanced with just a few simple upgrades. The specialists at JMS Fahrzeugtechnik have shown us how this can be done.They fitted the 453 model of the current generation with a set of 7x17” OZ Superturismo GT light metal alloy wheels. The multi-spoke rims really stand out against the simple white and silver paint of the vehicle with their individual JMS flash color red finish, making them true eyecatchers. Other highlights include the carbon hubcaps. The Hankook Ventus S1 Evo tires measure 205/40R17.JMS Fahrzeugteile not only spruced up the vehicle’s appearance, they also optimized its handling: The KW coilover suspension has made the microcar even more dynamic and nimble on the road. And in order to pack more of an acoustic punch, the Smart car has been rounded off with a sports exhaust system by Fox.All other facts, as well as price and delivery information for the entire JMS Fahrzeugteile program are available directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHHauptstr. 2672141 Walddorfhäslach, GermanyTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de