Modernizing the microcar: Smart Fortwo 453 with OZ light alloy wheels and more...Walddorfhäslach, )
They fitted the 453 model of the current generation with a set of 7x17” OZ Superturismo GT light metal alloy wheels. The multi-spoke rims really stand out against the simple white and silver paint of the vehicle with their individual JMS flash color red finish, making them true eyecatchers. Other highlights include the carbon hubcaps. The Hankook Ventus S1 Evo tires measure 205/40R17.
JMS Fahrzeugteile not only spruced up the vehicle’s appearance, they also optimized its handling: The KW coilover suspension has made the microcar even more dynamic and nimble on the road. And in order to pack more of an acoustic punch, the Smart car has been rounded off with a sports exhaust system by Fox.
