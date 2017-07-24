Mercedes W205 C43 with Inferno wheels











Barracuda Racing wheels have now ready an application for the new Mercedes W205 C43. The Inferno wheel fits with front 8,5x19 ET 29 and rear 9,5x19 ET 45 and 2253519 /25530R19 tyres. Mounting without bodywork possible.



Lowering the ride height of the C43 is down to the KW variant 3 height+shore adjustable coilover suspension of KW (2,3999 euro). Equipped with the factory aero package, the red car has been dropped by 45 mm in front and 40 mm at the rear.



Other tuning components for the C43, such as exhaust systems, power upgrades, body kits and interior parts are available from JMS Fahrzeugteile.

Diese Pressemitteilung posten:

Website Promotion

Weitere Pressemitteilungen dieses Herausgebers