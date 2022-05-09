Macan duo on 21-inch alloy wheels from Barracuda and Cor.Speed

Macan duo on 21-inch alloy wheels from Barracuda and Cor.SpeedNeckartenzlingen, )
Aerotechnik from Switzerland provided the green Macan Turbo with Cor.Speed Deville wheels in 9x21 inch and 10.5x21 inch with a matt gunmetal finish. SCC spacers were used (front 15mm / rear 10mm) to ensure perfect alignment of the combination under the fenders. The second car, a Macan S Diesel, is a bit older, a representative of the original version - recognizable by the separate rear lights instead of the continuous light strip that the Macan received with the first facelift in 2018. The car sits on Project 2.0 wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series with a Higloss Black Brushed Surface finish. Thanks to the flow-forming process, they are very light in the dimensions 9x21 and 10.5x21 inches, weighing only 11.9 and 12.2 kilograms respectively.
The two wheelsets installed here have in common their high load capacity of up to 875 kilograms per wheel and the 265/40 and 295/35 tires. In addition, the Macans were each lowered by reprogramming the air suspension.
