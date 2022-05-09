Macan duo on 21-inch alloy wheels from Barracuda and Cor.Speed

The Porsche Macan is not only extremely successful, but is also slowly but surely developing into an exceptional long-running favourite. Although it has been on the market for eight years, since 2014, there is no end in sight. Rather, there was another facelift in 2021 to make the series fit for the next few years. Because: The new edition for 2023 will only be available purely electrically, so that the previous combustion Macan will initially continue to run in parallel. These two specimens each received a harmonious refinement with high-quality rims from the sister brands Barracuda Racing Wheels and Cor.Speed Sports Wheels.Aerotechnik from Switzerland provided the green Macan Turbo with Cor.Speed Deville wheels in 9x21 inch and 10.5x21 inch with a matt gunmetal finish. SCC spacers were used (front 15mm / rear 10mm) to ensure perfect alignment of the combination under the fenders. The second car, a Macan S Diesel, is a bit older, a representative of the original version - recognizable by the separate rear lights instead of the continuous light strip that the Macan received with the first facelift in 2018. The car sits on Project 2.0 wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series with a Higloss Black Brushed Surface finish. Thanks to the flow-forming process, they are very light in the dimensions 9x21 and 10.5x21 inches, weighing only 11.9 and 12.2 kilograms respectively.The two wheelsets installed here have in common their high load capacity of up to 875 kilograms per wheel and the 265/40 and 295/35 tires. In addition, the Macans were each lowered by reprogramming the air suspension.Futher information at:aerotechnik Fahrzeugteile AGHofwisenstrasse 178260 Stein am RheinTel.: +41 (0) 52 / 742 00 55Email: info@aerotechnik.chStunning videos from Barracuda and Cor.Speed are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels and Corspeed Sports Wheels YouTube channels, or interactively on the barracuda.wheels and corspeed.sports.wheels Instagram profiles. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda and Cor.Speed wheel ranges in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de