Live stream instead of Essen Motor Show: big streaming event by JMS on November 28th, 2020

Like many other trade fairs and events before it, this year's Essen Motor Show unfortunately fell victim to the corona virus. Therefore, JMS Fahrzeugteile from Walddorfhäslach decided to start a large live streaming tuning event on Saturday, November 28th, 2020, the day on which the motor show should actually have officially opened.In the live stream, which can be received free of charge and without prior registration from 10.30 a.m. on the YouTube channel “JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH”, innovations from the light alloy wheel brand Barracuda Racing Wheels, which are sold by JMS, will celebrate their world premieres, as well as numerous exciting innovations and exhibits from participating partner companies will. For example, ST suspensions is unveiling a completely new coilover kit, Gladen Europe is showing new car hi-fi components, Eisenmann Exhaust is presenting new exhaust technology and Racechip is presenting a VW Golf 8. The drifting team “Driftinglele”, supported by JMS, will also be guests.In general, the JMS live streaming tuning event will of course focus on cars: Overall, presenter Achim Stahl (d-fens.tv) will present around 30 show cars of all brands and styles - from the Ford Focus ST to an Audi S8 to the Lamborghini Huracán – with support of the Barracuda Racing Wheels brand ambassador Sabrina Doberstein, a top model known from TV and the fashion business.The final highlight of the live streaming event will be a raffle with prizes worth around 4,000 euros!The live stream can be visited under the following linkThe YouTube channel „JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH“ can be reached under the following link: