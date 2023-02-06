Lightweight wheels Summa on the lightweight roadster VM 77

Lightweight wheels Summa on the lightweight roadster VM 77Neckartenzlingen, )
The example presented here is a 77, built by VM from Bergisch Gladbach. The car has now been fitted with a set of high-quality alloy wheels from Barracuda Racing Wheels: the Summa wheels come from the Ultralight Series and, thanks to being produced using the Flow Forged process, are very light, in line with the vehicle's weight of just 570 kilograms. In the built-in dimensions of 7.5x17 inches with four-bolt connection, they only weigh 7.3 kilograms! The fitted Hankook tires measure 205/40ZR17 at the front and 225/35ZR17 at the rear.
As an alternative to the Matt Bronze shown on the VM 77, the Summa is also available in the finishes Racing White and Matt Black Puresports. What is also completely new is that the wheel is no longer only available in 17 inches (also 8.5x17 inches with a five-bolt connection), but also in 18 and 19 inch dimensions from the end of 2022. While the latter variant is only available in 8x19 inches with various five-bolt circles, the choice remains with 18 inches: 7.5x18 with a 4x100 bolt circle or 4x108 or 8x18 with various five- bolt connections.
Stunning videos of Barracuda are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels YouTube channel or interactively on the barracuda.wheels Instagram profile. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda wheel range in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de