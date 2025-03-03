Lightweight Wheel Summa on the Compact Hot Hatch Hyundai i20 N
Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe
The hot hatch is fitted with a set of Summa wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series. Thanks to the Flow Forged manufacturing process, they are very lightweight, weighing only 8.7 kilograms in the 8x18-inch size used on this car. The 17-inch version even weighs as little as 7.2 kilograms. With their matte bronze finish, the Summa wheels give the dark blue i20 N a distinct motorsport touch. Alternatively, they are also available in black, and the Barracuda team can even create custom colors for an additional fee.
The wheels are paired with Pirelli P Zero tires in the size 215/40R18. The vehicle's lowered stance, which reduces the ride height by around 35 millimeters, was achieved with Eibach springs.
