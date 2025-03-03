Kontakt
Lightweight Wheel Summa on the Compact Hot Hatch Hyundai i20 N

Sporty top models with plenty of power and dynamic looks are typically very popular. Hyundai has also achieved great success with its N models, especially the i30 N introduced in 2017, which was an absolute hit and sold in large numbers. Later, other models followed, such as the smaller i20 N. The car presented here attracts attention with its Barracuda Racing Wheels.

The hot hatch is fitted with a set of Summa wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series. Thanks to the Flow Forged manufacturing process, they are very lightweight, weighing only 8.7 kilograms in the 8x18-inch size used on this car. The 17-inch version even weighs as little as 7.2 kilograms. With their matte bronze finish, the Summa wheels give the dark blue i20 N a distinct motorsport touch. Alternatively, they are also available in black, and the Barracuda team can even create custom colors for an additional fee.

The wheels are paired with Pirelli P Zero tires in the size 215/40R18. The vehicle's lowered stance, which reduces the ride height by around 35 millimeters, was achieved with Eibach springs.

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directly from:

