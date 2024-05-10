Just in time for the season start: 2024 wheel catalog from Barracuda and Cor.Speed

Spring is finally here and, as usual, the start of the 2024 car and tuning season isjust around the corner. For many petrolheads, a new car year also means achange in wheel fashion on the automotive treasure.For all those who decide at short notice and so are still looking for a set of rims, theleading high-quality wheel brands Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe and Cor.SpeedSports Wheels Europe have now launched the brand new 2024 wheel catalog ontime. It offers a complete overview of all designs of the versatile range with stylishwheels, most of which are manufactured using the weight-saving flow formingprocess.The absolute highlights of the 2024 catalog are undoubtedly the two respective newmodels. Barracuda impresses with the Razzer, whose spectacular Y-spoke stylingwith its numerous sophisticated details is design-protected. AtCor.Speed, theAtmos multi-spoke wheel, which is as elegant and classic as it is sporty, isparticularly suitable for large luxury sedans and SUVs.What all Barracuda and Cor.Speedwheels have in common is that they guaranteequality without compromise.The great popularity of the Barracuda brand wasconfirmed at the end of 2023 by receiving the “Eurotuner Best Brands Award” in thewheels category for the second time in a row after 2022. The winners aredetermined here as part of a reader's vote, so thatthe preferences of petrolheadsare reflected unfiltered.If you would like to get a copy of the 2024 Barracuda and Cor.Speedcatalog, youcan order it free of charge via the JMS vehicle parts online shop. By the way:interesting conditions await specialist retailers.Breathtaking videos from Barracuda and Cor.Speedare available on the YouTubechannels “Barracuda Racing Wheels” and “Corspeed Sports Wheels” or interactivelyon the respective Instagram profiles “barracuda.wheels” and. The light alloy wheelsare available from the extensive Barracuda and Cor.Speedranges from cardealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get it,as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email:info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de