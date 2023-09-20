Japanese roadster legend MX-5 on Barracuda Summa wheels

It has been an integral part of the Mazda model range for decades and is one of the most successful models in the affordable sports car segment: the MX-5. The owners of the small and agile roadster have always been happy to subsequently customize and optimize their fun machine. This is the case, for example, with Richard, the owner of the example of the current generation ND presented here. He is also active on Instagram with his car under “Jokers_ND” and has given the car a whole range of visual and technical upgrades.Since the focus was on weight reduction, the Summa from the Barracuda Racing Wheels program turned out to be the perfect solution. The extremely light flow forming wheel is mounted on the axles in dimensions of 7.5x17 inches. In this size it only weighs 7.5 kilograms and the matt bronze finish was chosen. The associated tires measure 205/40ZR17. The appropriate lowering was achieved using a VMAX coilover suspension. Like the H&R sway bars, this also ensures even sharper driving dynamics.Visually, the MX-5 attracts attention with several highlights. On the one hand, this would be the large Aerodymanics GT-Flex wing on the rear. To match this, the front received a custom-made hood with two large, three-part air outlets. There are also other details such as attachments on the front apron and LED side marker lights and taillights. After the conversion was completed, the Mazda received a striking full wrap in matt, dark purple - of course, the only logical choice as “Jokers ND”.Last but not least, the roadster also makes an impressive statement acoustically: thanks to a new sports exhaust system including a manifold and new electronic tuning, the Mazda sounds almost outrageous from its two tailpipes, which are now positioned in the middle.Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda rim range from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get it, as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de