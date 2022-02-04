JMS styling kit / body kit for BMW G30 / G31 with M-Tech

The BMW 5 Series’ reign as the undisputed powerhouse of European luxury sedans spans decades and model generations. Now, the specialists at JMS Fahrzeugteile have given the current 5 Series models – the G30 (Sedan) and G31 (Touring) – a more athletic look with a new styling kit created in-house.The JMS front spoiler extension with integrated diffuser (€399) blends perfectly with the series look. Although the spoiler appears to extend a long way down, the clearance from the road is enough that parking garage entrance ramps and intermediate levels pose no problem, even if the chassis is lowered.The front spoiler’s rear counterpart comes in the form of a JMS bumper apron complete with diffuser (€379). This is supplied without cut-outs for the exhaust, which means it can be adjusted as required for all tailpipe designs. The opening is simply cut out before the paintjob is applied. The rear of the specimen shown in the photos features a tuning option with a 4-tip exhaust system incl. throttle control from Remus (€2,390), which ensures a rich, muffled sound, but also the option of the standard trapezoid tailpipe. The rear bumper apron/diffuser is also available in a lightweight genuine carbon fiber design (€999). In that case, no paintjob is needed – just let the magnificent carbon fiber structure shine through.All JMS styling components fit both the Sedan and Touring versions and either come with a valid parts certificate (front) or need no formal registration (rear). Given the stunning job by the BMW designers, JMS has left the side skirts untouched. As ever, in creating styling parts for the BMW G30/31, JMS set great store on meticulous design work down to the last detail, which is reflected in the harmonious transitions between the add-ons and factory parts. The styling kit is easy to install with adhesives and additional fixing screws.Obviously, a stylish and sporty specimen like this wouldn’t be complete without a tight set of tires. The Cor.Speed Deville Inox rims are as sporty as they are upscale, fitted in size combination 9x20" (€473) with 245/35R20 tires on the front axle and 10x20" (€503) with 275/30 tires on the rear. The single-piece rims mounted on the model stand out with their milled spoke contours, neat stainless-steel outer wells and concave design.A KW Variant 3 coilover suspension (€2,099) has also been fitted to drop the chassis by around 40/35 millimeters. And, because no tuning job would be complete without boosting driving performance, PowerControl boxes from DTE Systems have been added to enhance performance by around 20%.All other facts, as well as price and delivery information, regarding the entire program are available from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHHauptstr. 2672141 WalddorfhäslachGermanyTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de