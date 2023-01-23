JMS meets Piecha: General distributor of Piecha Design for Jaguar F-Type and Co.Neckartenzlingen, )
While this brand has long stood for specializing in Mercedes refinements, the program was later expanded to include tuning parts for models from other manufacturers. The portfolio for the Jaguar F-Type, available as a coupe and roadster, is particularly large. Several add-on parts are available to customize its appearance: The front of all models before the facelift can be made even sportier with a spoiler lip or cup wings. In principle, the side skirts and the rear diffusers and spoilers are available for all F-Types of all years of manufacture. With regard to the latter two, different variants are even available. It should be noted that the large rear wing is only suitable for the coupe.
In order to give the British two-door car an even richer and more powerful bung, the Piecha range also includes flap exhaust systems - for both the V6 and V8 engines without Otto particle filters (OPF). There is a choice of a black or a polished stainless steel finish for the tailpipes.
In order to make the external appearance of the Jaguar sports car even more dynamic and individual, JMS Fahrzeugteile offers lowering by means of height adjustable springs or coilover suspension (in cooperation with KW Automotive) and high-quality rims. For example, the Schmidt Gambit in 9x21 and 10.5x21 inches and the Barracuda Karizzma in 9x20 and 10.5x20 inches are installed on the F-Types shown. Alternatively, JMS also offers other applications.
The high-quality JMS products are available from car dealerships, well-stocked specialist shops or directly from JMS vehicle parts (www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de). All other facts as well as price and delivery information on the entire JMS vehicle parts range are available from:
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.com