Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 932243

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 960840
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

JMS meets Piecha: General distributor of Piecha Design for Jaguar F-Type and Co.

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
JMS Fahrzeugteile has been firmly established in the tuning and refinement industry for more than 30 years. A guarantee of success has always been the continuous expansion of the program and exclusive partnerships for the distribution of strong brands. Last April, JMS also took over the global general distribution of components from Piecha Design.

While this brand has long stood for specializing in Mercedes refinements, the program was later expanded to include tuning parts for models from other manufacturers. The portfolio for the Jaguar F-Type, available as a coupe and roadster, is particularly large. Several add-on parts are available to customize its appearance: The front of all models before the facelift can be made even sportier with a spoiler lip or cup wings. In principle, the side skirts and the rear diffusers and spoilers are available for all F-Types of all years of manufacture. With regard to the latter two, different variants are even available. It should be noted that the large rear wing is only suitable for the coupe.

In order to give the British two-door car an even richer and more powerful bung, the Piecha range also includes flap exhaust systems - for both the V6 and V8 engines without Otto particle filters (OPF). There is a choice of a black or a polished stainless steel finish for the tailpipes.

In order to make the external appearance of the Jaguar sports car even more dynamic and individual, JMS Fahrzeugteile offers lowering by means of height adjustable springs or coilover suspension (in cooperation with KW Automotive) and high-quality rims. For example, the Schmidt Gambit in 9x21 and 10.5x21 inches and the Barracuda Karizzma in 9x20 and 10.5x20 inches are installed on the F-Types shown. Alternatively, JMS also offers other applications.

The high-quality JMS products are available from car dealerships, well-stocked specialist shops or directly from JMS vehicle parts (www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de). All other facts as well as price and delivery information on the entire JMS vehicle parts range are available from:

www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.com

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2023, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.