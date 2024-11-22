JMS brings Barracuda and Cor.Speed to the Prague Car Festival 2024

When Germans think of tuning trade fairs, our local events Tuning World Bodensee, Essen Motor Show and PS Days usually come to mind first. Of course, moreover the SEMA Show in Las Vegas and the Tokyo Auto Salon are internationally known. But there are a number of other, less popular events that are still worth a closer look. For example, the Prague Car Festival. It took place for the 13th time in 2024 on the weekend of October 26th and 27th at the PVA EXPO Prague-Letňany exhibition center.A total of around 41,200 visitors streamed through the halls and the outdoor area – a new record and 11 percent more than the previous year. Around 1,150 vehicles were spread across 38,000 square meters of exhibition space, 700 of them indoors and 450 in the extensive outdoor area. The Prague Car Festival is essentially made up of three different sections: the RACING EXPO, the CLASSIC EXPO and the TUNING EXPO. The latter is organized and sponsored by the team from the Czech department of BSR Tuning.This team also serves as the Czech partner or rather base for the specialists from JMS Fahrzeugteile from Neckartenzlingen in Swabia. As is well known, these in turn are the exclusive distributor for the rims from Barracuda Racing Wheels and Cor.Speed Sports Wheels, with the exception of Switzerland. BSR not only presented the high-quality and popular rims of the two premium brands as part of the TUNING EXPO and was available to answer questions from interested visitors. In addition, JMS director Jochen Schweiker himself was there in a key role on site and took part in panel discussions, among other things. He was also involved in the election and award of Miss Czech Republic as part of the Car Festival.In addition to the rims from the Barracuda and Cor.Speed brands, the Prague Car Festival with its three EXPO sections offered an extremely broad program for petrolheads. There were vehicles on show with a wide variety of designs, manufacturers and years of construction, from absolute classics such as the Alfa Romeo 2000 GT Veloce to numerous thoroughbred racing cars through to tuning stars such as a Polish Mercedes restomod built based on a W108. Auctions and awards for selected exhibits also took place as part of the festival. A real highlight for all fans of high-priced, high-performance sports cars was undoubtedly the Pirelli Auto Exclusive-Zone. There were twelve exciting vehicles to admire here from manufacturers such as Bugatti, Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Porsche. The outdoor area featured spectacular motorcycle stunt action, among other things.The date for the next Prague Car Festival has also already been set: the 14th edition will take place on November 1st and 2nd, 2025.All further facts as well as price and delivery information about the entire JMS Fahrzeugteile range can be found directly at:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28 D-72654NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de