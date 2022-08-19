JMS Tuning live stream from Motorworld Metzingen goes into the next round

JMS Tuning live stream from Motorworld Metzingen goes into the next roundNeckartenzlingen, )
The venue with an area of around 27,000 square meters is once again Motorworld in Metzingen, around 45 kilometers south of Stuttgart. This location offers the historic forging hall a beautiful industrial backdrop for the mega event. This year's tuning live stream, which also celebrates the 30th anniversary of JMS, starts at 1:30 p.m. The end of the live stream is scheduled for 8 p.m. in the evening, the outdoor exhibition ends at 6:30 p.m. So all spectators and visitors can look forward to a long afternoon of tuning. Exhibition? Visitors? Exactly, in view of the changed regulations regarding Corona and the lifting of restrictions, the same can now also be there directly on site - and even with free admission!
The Livestream Part III thus gains a real trade fair and meeting character: More than 25 renowned manufacturers and JMS partners such as Hamann, Schmidt, Gladen Mosconi, Hankook, Senner Tuning, KW, mbDESIGN, BBS and of course Barracuda Racing Wheels and Cor.Speed Sports Wheels and many more are there and present themselves with stands on the outdoor area right next to the forging hall.
In the latter, as usual, performances of many of the more than 100 spectacular show cars that will be there will take place throughout the afternoon. Also present again as special guests are Sabrina Doberstein, model and Barracuda and Cor.Speed brand ambassador, as well as the drift team from Driftinglele.
