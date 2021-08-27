Hauptstraße 26
JMS Live Stream Tuning Event - Part II, September 4th, 2021
Online conference calls and live streams literally overtook the classic meeting and trade fair culture in 2021. Against this background, the tuning and accessories specialists from JMS Fahrzeugteile are also presenting themselves and their partners live on the Internet for the second time after the successful premiere of this concept last year on September 4th, 2021: In the large JMS Live Stream Tuning Event, which will go online from 10:00 a.m. from Motorworld Metzingen.
The viewers who use the YouTube channel “JMS Fahrzeugteile. GmbH " can also interact via the live stream and, for example, ask questions and give suggestions, then awaits around seven hours of entertaining infotainment, the focus of which is on the presentation of around 50 tuned show and project vehicles as well as the unveiling of interesting new tuning products.
The vehicle portfolio ranges from small cars to vintage and sports cars to big SUVs. Live stream partners include: KW and ST suspensions, AP Sportfahrwerke, Aerotechnik, Foxed, Gladen Mosconi, Eisenmann Exhaust Systems, Schmidt Felgen, Racechip, OZ Racing Wheels, Sparco Wheels and MSW Wheels as well as Eibach Fahrwerkstechnik, Giacuzzo, Oxigin and Carmani as well as Airflair and Ecocut.
The entertaining presenter William DeFens Foster leads through the program, he is supported by the top model Sabrina Doberstein, who also acts as a brand ambassador for the JMS rim labels Barracuda Racing Wheels and Cor.Speed Sport Wheels. Russak and Polak from the comedic drift team Driftinglele and the well-known Youtuber Stas from Time2Drive also provide good entertainment.
As the final highlight, the audience can look forward to the final of a large tombola with attractive prizes with a total value of 4,500 euros. You can take part in this until September 1st, 2021 on the Instagram channel "jms_fahrzeugteile".
The Live Stream Tuning Event 2021 can of course be seen on the JMS Youtube channel “JMS Vehicle Parts. GmbH". If you don't want to wait until 09/04/21, you can watch the previous year's stream again at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI-iYv9bqW4
JMS cordially invites interested media representatives to watch the production of the stream “live” at Motorworld Metzingen! However, due to the Corona regulations, pre-registration by September 1st, 2021 is required using the following contact details:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
D-72141 Walddorfhäslach
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.com
