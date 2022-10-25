JMS Fahrzeugteile meets Barracuda Racing Wheels: A4 on Tzunamee EVO wheels

JMS Fahrzeugteile meets Barracuda Racing Wheels: A4 on Tzunamee EVO wheelsNeckartenzlingen, )
The middle-class model from Ingolstadt also enjoys a good response in the tuning scene. This is demonstrated, for example, by this A4 Avant presented by JMS Fahrzeugteile, the pre-facelift version built until 2019.
The specialists from the Swabian town of Neckartenzlingen equipped the station wagon with a set of wheels from the Barracuda Racing Wheels brand, for whose wheels they have taken over worldwide sales with the exception of Switzerland. The choice fell on the concave Tzunamee EVO rims with a silver brushed finish and the dimensions 9x20 inches all around. The mounted tires measure 245/30ZR20. The additional lowering of the body by 35 millimeters at the front and 30 millimeters at the rear is thanks to a set of KW coil springs.
The front lip from JMS's own Racelook program sets another visual accent. It gives the front of the A4 an even more striking and sporty appearance without being too bulky. It also has an integrated diffuser. The lip is also available for pre-facelift models with or without an S Line body kit.
