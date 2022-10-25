Kontakt
JMS Fahrzeugteile meets Barracuda Racing Wheels: A4 on Tzunamee EVO wheels

The arrival of the new Audi A4 generation, which will probably also be the last with conventional combustion engines, is slowly but surely just around the corner, with the market launch scheduled for 2023. No wonder, since it is high time for a model change: After all, the B9 series, which is still up-to-date, has been on the market for almost exactly seven years. Of course, it's not really out of date yet, and as far as 2022 is concerned, it's still valiantly in the top 25 vehicles with the most new registrations in Germany.

The middle-class model from Ingolstadt also enjoys a good response in the tuning scene. This is demonstrated, for example, by this A4 Avant presented by JMS Fahrzeugteile, the pre-facelift version built until 2019.

The specialists from the Swabian town of Neckartenzlingen equipped the station wagon with a set of wheels from the Barracuda Racing Wheels brand, for whose wheels they have taken over worldwide sales with the exception of Switzerland. The choice fell on the concave Tzunamee EVO rims with a silver brushed finish and the dimensions 9x20 inches all around.  The mounted tires measure 245/30ZR20. The additional lowering of the body by 35 millimeters at the front and 30 millimeters at the rear is thanks to a set of KW coil springs.

The front lip from JMS's own Racelook program sets another visual accent. It gives the front of the A4 an even more striking and sporty appearance without being too bulky. It also has an integrated diffuser. The lip is also available for pre-facelift models with or without an S Line body kit.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
