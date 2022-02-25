JMS Fahrzeugteile, Tuning and wheels catalogs from JMS now available

For more than 30 years, the guys from JMS Fahrzeugteile from Neckartenzlingen in Swabia have been a fixture and absolute specialists in the tuning sector. The team not only acts as the exclusive European distributor for the high-quality rims from the Barracuda Racing Wheels and Cor.Speed ​​Sports Wheels brands. In addition, it also offers rims and various tuning components of all kinds from different manufacturers such as ABT Sportsline, Rieger Tuning, JE Design, H&R, Ingo Noak Tuning, Irmscher, Eibach, KW, Recaro and many more. And last but not least, JMS also offers in-house body parts with the Racelook parts.



A whole series of catalogs offers an overview of the almost enormous tuning range from JMS Fahrzeugteile every year. The brand new 2022 editions are available now. Every tuning friend is guaranteed to find something here. This is all the easier since JMS has already divided the components into several independent catalogs for each vehicle brand: There is a separate publication for BMW (40 pages), Ford (32 pages), Mercedes/Smart (40 pages) and Opel (32 pages) and a common one for the brands of the VW Group, i.e. Audi, Cupra, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen (96 pages). In addition, there is the Premium Cars catalog (64 pages), in which owners of high-quality sports and luxury cars can find the right parts for customizing their sweethearts - from Porsche to Ferrari, Maserati, Range Rover and Lamborghini, but also to the top and luxury class models from Audi, BMW and Mercedes.



If you are looking for new alloy wheels, you should take a closer look at the extensive, 148-page rim catalog 2022: It not only presents the rims from Barracuda Racing Wheels and Cor.Speed ​​Sports Wheels in detail, but also offers an almost all-encompassing picture of the rim market from A for ATS to BBS, Brock, Breyton, Carmani, Diewe, Hamann Motorsport, mbDESIGN, MSW, Oxigin, Schmidt, Rial and a few more through to T for TEC Speedwheels and Tomason. There were definitely no wishes left unfulfilled!



What all catalogs have in common is that they have an interactive and multimedia dimension thanks to QR codes that lead to product videos and images and other information. All of them are now available conveniently and free of charge as PDF downloads from the JMS website. If you prefer to leaf through the printed catalog in the classic way, you can alternatively order it from the online shop or, of course, pick it up at the company's headquarters in Neckartenzlingen. JMS sales partners also have the option of requesting larger quantities to be passed on to customers.