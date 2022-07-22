Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 909245

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

JMS Fahrzeugteile, Tuning Livestream Part III

JMS Tuning live stream from Motorworld Metzingen goes into the next round

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
The 2020 event originally came about out of necessity: the tuning live stream organized by JMS Fahrzeugteile with the support of numerous partners. After all, the meeting and trade fair sector had come to a complete standstill at times due to Corona. Nevertheless, JMS wanted to give both the manufacturers and the fans a platform to present and get to know the latest show cars. After the successful first edition and the successor last year, the third edition is now in the starting blocks, which means that the live stream is well on the way to establishing itself as an absolute scene institution.

The venue with an area of around 27,000 square meters is once again Motorworld in Metzingen, around 45 kilometers south of Stuttgart. This location offers the historic forging hall a beautiful industrial backdrop for the mega event. This year's tuning live stream, which also celebrates the 30th anniversary of JMS, starts at 1:30 p.m. The end of the live stream is scheduled for 8 p.m. in the evening, the outdoor exhibition ends at 6:30 p.m. So all spectators and visitors can look forward to a long afternoon of tuning. Exhibition? Visitors?  Exactly, in view of the changed regulations regarding Corona and the lifting of restrictions, the same can now also be there directly on site - and even with free admission!

The Livestream Part III thus gains a real trade fair and meeting character: More than 25 renowned manufacturers and JMS partners such as Hamann, Schmidt, Gladen Mosconi, Hankook, Senner Tuning, KW, mbDESIGN, BBS and of course Barracuda Racing Wheels and Cor.Speed Sports Wheels and many more are there and present themselves with stands on the outdoor area right next to the forging hall.

In the latter, as usual, performances of many of the more than 100 spectacular show cars that will be there will take place throughout the afternoon. Also present again as special guests are Sabrina Doberstein, model and Barracuda and Cor.Speed brand ambassador, as well as the drift team from Driftinglele.

The high-quality JMS products are available from car dealerships, well-stocked specialist shops or directly from JMS vehicle parts (www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de). All other facts as well as price and delivery information on the entire JMS vehicle parts range are available from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de 
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.