JMS Fahrzeugteile, Porsche 997 Carrera 4S

For many decades, the Porsche 911 has been one of the epitomes for an enthusiastic sports car. With its six-cylinder boxer engine in the rear and the characteristic body shape, which has always remained unchanged, it is extremely popular and is certainly an absolute dream car for many car fans - and not just in Germany, but worldwide. It doesn't even have to be a Turbo, GT3 or any other sports or top model. Even the basic versions embody the Myth 911 almost perfectly. This is proven by this example from Croatia, which is also on high-quality alloy wheels.The Carrera 4S of the 997 model generation received a set of Ultraleggera wheels from the company Formula from Rijeka, which serves as the base for JMS Fahrzeugteile. The extremely popular OZ rims with six double spokes have dimensions of 8.5x19 on the front axle and 11x19 inches on the rear as well as tires in 235/35R19 and 305/30R19.The rim finish in matt bronze reinforces the associations with motorsport and skilfully set highlights on the white-painted coupé. The same applies to the decorative stripes on the flanks in blue with integrated "Carrera 4S" lettering.