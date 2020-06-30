JMS Fahrzeugteile, Porsche 997 Carrera 4S

Hauptstraße 26
997 Carrera 4S: Modern 911 classic with OZ lightweight wheels(lifePR) ( Walddorfhäslach, )
The Carrera 4S of the 997 model generation received a set of Ultraleggera wheels from the company Formula from Rijeka, which serves as the base for JMS Fahrzeugteile. The extremely popular OZ rims with six double spokes have dimensions of 8.5x19 on the front axle and 11x19 inches on the rear as well as tires in 235/35R19 and 305/30R19.
The rim finish in matt bronze reinforces the associations with motorsport and skilfully set highlights on the white-painted coupé. The same applies to the decorative stripes on the flanks in blue with integrated "Carrera 4S" lettering.
