Hamann 22" wheels on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupé
Its axles are fitted with high-quality Hamann Motorsport Challenge Black Line alloy rims. These luxuriant rims measure 10x22" and 12x22". The tires mounted on these rims are 285/40ZR22 on the front axle and 325/35ZR22 on the rear. To ensure that this combination, which comes with a component certification, sits perfectly in the wheel arches, our specialists also fitted a Carlsson lowering module to reduce the ground clearance.
