Hamann 22" wheels on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupé

The Mercedes GLE Coupé is hardly the new kid on the block these days – but, despite this, it remains a distinguished four-wheel drive model and, as a product of AMG’s Affalterbach plant, offers an extremely high performance. The specialists at JMS Fahrzeugteile have now produced a modified specimen of the high-class coupé.Its axles are fitted with high-quality Hamann Motorsport Challenge Black Line alloy rims. These luxuriant rims measure 10x22" and 12x22". The tires mounted on these rims are 285/40ZR22 on the front axle and 325/35ZR22 on the rear. To ensure that this combination, which comes with a component certification, sits perfectly in the wheel arches, our specialists also fitted a Carlsson lowering module to reduce the ground clearance.You can find high-quality JMS products at Mercedes-Benz dealerships as well as at well-stocked tire dealerships and specialist retailers. Of course, you can contact us directly for all additional facts as well as price and delivery information for the entire JMS Fahrzeugteile product range at:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHHauptstr. 2672141 Walddorfhäslach, GermanyTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de