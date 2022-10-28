From Joggel's Motor Stüble to an international tuning provider
Anniversary 30 years of JMSNeckartenzlingen, )
It arose from Jochen Schweiker's private passion for cars and tuning. He acted as a board member in the Kadett E Club in Walddorfhäslach. Since its members wanted tuning parts for their cars, the idea of turning their hobby into a profession matured: JMS Fahrzeugteile was founded on June 1, 1992. The abbreviation initially stood for the Swabian expression "Joggel's Motor Stüble". In the meantime, however, JMS is increasingly internationally active and oriented. To accommodate this, the abbreviation now means “Just Modern Style”.
But let's stay with the beginnings: The company got its start in a residential building. In 1994, Jochen Schweiker had a groundbreaking meeting with his friend Lothar Frank, who was also active in the industry. The decision was made that from now on they should produce spoilers for JMS Fahrzeugteile. Since the first product of the collaboration, a spoiler for the Kadett E and Astra F GSi, was an unexpected bestseller, components for other Rüsselsheim series quickly followed. After this milestone for the JMS success story, the first parts for models from other brands such as Audi, BMW, Ford, VW, Jaguar and Rover came in 1996.
In the same year, the team moved into their first shop in Walddorfhäslach and in 1998 they launched a tuning online shop. It was one of the first of its kind, making JMS a pioneer here. This step was undoubtedly crucial on the way from a small retailer to an influential wholesaler. International business flourished from 2005, so that JMS is now selling worldwide. The body parts portfolio continued to grow steadily, among other things because most production forms were taken over by Zender Tuning in 2008 and all forms by Kelleners Tuning in 2016. Incidentally, the majority of all parts ever built are still available today - interesting for young and oldtimer owners! In addition, since 2012 JMS has acted as the Germany and Austria distributor for the parts of Charactère and has been responsible for the worldwide sales of Piecha Design since April 2022.
But the portfolio has long since included more than body parts. Thanks to numerous partnerships, the approximately 500,000 items on offer today include almost everything a tuning heart desires - from springs and chassis to exhaust systems, seats and wheels. The latter occupy a very special position: Since 2014, JMS, in cooperation with HS Motorsport, has been responsible for the worldwide sale of wheels from Cor.Speed Sports Wheels and Barracuda Racing Wheels with the exception of Switzerland, where the brands come from. Thanks to close cooperation with the manufacturer Aerotechnik, JMS is even involved in the development and design of the rim models.
Jochen Schweiker and his team were not even impressed by Covid-19. Rather, in view of the lack of trade fairs and meetings, it developed a concept to bring manufacturers and customers closer to each other: a tuning live stream via YouTube. The first edition took place in November 2020, in 2022 the third edition took place - larger than ever before and for the first time with a large exhibitor area for visitors: Of course, the 30th anniversary was duly celebrated as part of this. JMS is also well positioned for the future - not least due to the move to new, larger premises in Neckartenzlingen in 2021. And one thing is also clear: one of the reasons for 30 successful years of JMS vehicle parts was also great support from all sides. "Without the loyal customers, great suppliers and all our partners, such successful three decades would not have been possible. We would like to say a big thank you to everyone. The family also made a major contribution here, as time for them was usually limited,” explains Jochen Schweiker. To the next 30 years!
The high-quality JMS products are available from car dealerships, well-stocked specialist shops or directly from JMS vehicle parts (www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de). All other facts as well as price and delivery information on the entire JMS vehicle parts range are available from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.com