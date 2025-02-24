Ford Hot Hatch as a Unique Eye-Catcher: Focus RS on Barracuda Dragoons
Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe
The wheel choice specifically involved the Dragoon rims, which feature a dynamically asymmetrical design with a classic Highgloss Silver finish. They are mounted on the front axle in the 8.5x19-inch "Concave" version, while the "Extreme Concave" version in 9x19 inches was installed at the rear. The tires are 235/35R19 all around. Thanks to the Flow Forged production method, the Dragoon wheels, which belong to Barracuda's Ultralight Series, are characterized by particularly low weight.
The installation of a coilover suspension was, of course, almost mandatory. In this case, it comes from ST suspensions and not only positions the new wheels perfectly under the fenders but also enhances the driving dynamics of the RS. Furthermore, the all-wheel-drive hot hatch draws attention with its distinctive full wrap. The Endless Car Wrapping team wrapped it in Coral Peach, which shifts between orange, yellow, red, and pink tones depending on the light.
Last but not least, the Ford received an even sportier touch thanks to body parts such as the spoiler lip and side canards at the front.
Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directly from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de