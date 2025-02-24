Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1015484

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Ford Hot Hatch as a Unique Eye-Catcher: Focus RS on Barracuda Dragoons

Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
RS is a widely recognized and cross-brand abbreviation for particularly sporty and, accordingly, usually high-performance model versions. This is, of course, no different with Ford. Until 2018, the hot hatch Focus RS thrilled numerous petrolheads with up to 350 hp across three generations. The example presented here from the final series received a unique look with the help of a high-quality set of Barracuda Racing Wheels and other upgrades.

The wheel choice specifically involved the Dragoon rims, which feature a dynamically asymmetrical design with a classic Highgloss Silver finish. They are mounted on the front axle in the 8.5x19-inch "Concave" version, while the "Extreme Concave" version in 9x19 inches was installed at the rear. The tires are 235/35R19 all around. Thanks to the Flow Forged production method, the Dragoon wheels, which belong to Barracuda's Ultralight Series, are characterized by particularly low weight.

The installation of a coilover suspension was, of course, almost mandatory. In this case, it comes from ST suspensions and not only positions the new wheels perfectly under the fenders but also enhances the driving dynamics of the RS. Furthermore, the all-wheel-drive hot hatch draws attention with its distinctive full wrap. The Endless Car Wrapping team wrapped it in Coral Peach, which shifts between orange, yellow, red, and pink tones depending on the light.

Last but not least, the Ford received an even sportier touch thanks to body parts such as the spoiler lip and side canards at the front.

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen                                   
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0                                                               
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de                        
www.barracuda-europe.de

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.