Ford Focus ST with spectacular wrapping on Barracuda Ultralight Project 2.0
The compact sports car stands on Project 2.0 alloy wheels from the Ultralight Series from Barracuda, which are extremely lightweight thanks to production using the modern flow forming process: they weigh just 9.3 kilograms in the 8.5x19 inch dimension used here. The associated tires measure 235/35R19. The rims in gunmetal are real eye-catchers thanks to their trimline in red placed behind the ten narrow spokes in the rim base.
The Barracuda Racing Bolts used to fix the wheels to the axles are also made in red. And the color can also be found next to white, gray and black on the aforementioned full film, which was created using the digital printing process and implemented and applied by Schwabenfolia. The lowering by 45 millimeters at the front and 40 millimeters at the rear, which harmoniously rounds off the optical refinement, is due to a variant 3 coilover kit from KW. Last but not least, the Focus ST received a new sports exhaust system from the specialists at Friedrich Motorsport, which gives it a significantly more powerful and robust sound that perfectly matches its dynamic appearance.
Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim program are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information directly from:
