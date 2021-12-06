Pressemitteilung BoxID: 877793 (JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH)
Exclusive three-piece wheels on the Porsche legend: JMS puts 911 Turbo on Schmidt FS-Line

Porsche 911 turbo
One of the world's best-known and most popular sports cars undoubtedly comes from Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen: We are of course talking about the Porsche 911, which has become an absolute legend over a period of almost 60 years. A copy of this classic, which has always been instantly recognizable by its characteristic shape, has now been refined by the specialists at JMS Fahrzeugteile, based in Neckartenzlingen in Swabia.

On the axles of the 911 Turbo model of the 991.2 series, there are now extremely high-quality Schmidt FS-Line three-part models measuring 9.5x20 inches on the front and 11.5x20 inches on the rear axle. While the Radinox stainless steel beds have a high-gloss silver sheen, the double-spoke stars have a finish in the special color gold. They form a wonderful complementary contrast to the paintwork of the body in rich blue. The mounted Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires measure 245/35ZR20 and 305/30ZR20.

Although not installed on the vehicle shown, JMS Fahrzeugteile also offers body kits, chassis technology and sports exhaust systems for further refinement of the powerful Porsche Coupé.

There are more than 400 breathtaking videos on JMS Fahrzeugteile's YouTube channel - it's worth clicking and subscribing!  All other facts as well as price and delivery information on the entire JMS program are available from:

