Exclusive JMS styling kit for the VW Golf 8 from September

Tuning and customizing cars is as popular as ever. Recently, however, the specialists at JMS Fahrzeugteile have come under the impression that the designs of associated offerings such as body kits are becoming increasingly similar and one-sided. To counteract this, the team from Walddorfhäslach is now once again increasingly developing body components individually adapted for specific models. This allows the parts to be integrated seamlessly into the design of the respective vehicle and, unlike in some cases, do not appear to be foreign bodies. This is precisely the philosophy behind the JMS Racelook Exclusive Line styling package for the new VW Golf 8.



The kit, which has been registered for design protection because of its exceptional appearance, is expected to be available from September 2020. This design study now offers a sneak preview. JMS has added a spoiler lip to the front, which extends the apron downward by about three centimeters and perfectly continues its factory line. To the left and right there are two larger air inlets, with a wide opening between them which has a diffuser look due to the multiple vertical struts. Further new features at the front of the study are various red accents that make for a GTI look. The new design is perfectly continued by side sills, while a diffuser insert at the rear acts as a highlight. This allows openings for single or double tailpipes on the left and right. Since it is supplied without cutouts, it is possible to fully adapt it to each customer's exhaust system.



The popular Barracuda Tzunamee EVO light alloy rims add the perfect finishing touch. They are mounted to the axles with their striking asymmetrical Y-spoke design and dark brushed gunmetal finish in 8.5x19 inches with 225/35 tires and with red Barracuda racing bolts being used for fastening.



JMS achieves the lowering of the Golf in cooperation with KW by installing a coilover suspension. In addition, various other components such as performance optimizations and exhaust systems are also already being planned.

