Elegant Cor.Speed shoes and more power for the AMG GT S

It's hard to believe, but true: The Mercedes-AMG GT has enriched the German sports car landscape for more than five years. The family, ranging from the “normal” GT with 476 hp up to the limited GT R Pro with 585 hp, which has been consistently optimized for track use, has proven to be extremely versatile during this time. The beautiful GT cuts just as well on the red carpet as it does in the racing paddock.The AMG GT S shown here is undoubtedly at home on both terrains. The car was given an individual finish at Senner Tuning in Ingelheim. For example, Senner Tuning equipped the high-performance coupé with noble-looking DeVille alloy wheels from the Cor.Speed Sports Wheels brand sold by JMS Fahrzeugteile, which in the bright silver brushed finish with finely brushed spoke surfaces contrast wonderfully with the AMG's designo brilliant blue magno paint. The ten-spoke Cor.Speed ​​rims measure 9x20 inches on the front and 10.5x21 inches on the rear axle. They are equipped with Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires in the dimensions 265/30R20 and 305/25R21.The installed height adjustable KW springs are optimized for use with the electronic OEM damping system and allow lowering of 0-25 millimeters on the steering axle and 10-30 millimeters on the drive axle. Senner Tuning pushes the power of the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with a Stage 1 optimization, which also includes the installation of K&N sports air filter inserts, up to 632 HP and 750 Nm. In addition, a flap exhaust system is available, which is acoustically very present thanks to the flap module, but thanks to the use of the standard tailpipe trims, it optically blends in more discreetly with the vehicle.All facts as well as price and delivery information about the Cor.Speed ​​wheelset can be found at:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHHauptstr. 2672141 Walddorfhäslach, GermanyTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.deFurther information on the Mercedes-AMG GT S conversion gives:Senner Tuning AGHeinrich-Wieland-Straße 1155218 Ingelheim am RheinTel.: 06132 / 712808Fax: 06132 / 712809E-Mail: info@senner-tuning.de