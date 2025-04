Cor.Speed meets Tridente GmbH: Jaguar F - Type on Deville wheels

The model, which is available as acompact coupe and roadster with a long front section, was also inspired by the classic interms of form. And as it ultimately turned out, the above-average construction time of elevenyears was similar to that of the original,too. The example presented here is a laterrepresentative of the British sports car from the time after the major facelift in 2019. For thepurpose of elegant individualization, it was equipped with, among other things, a set of high-quality Cor.Speed Sports Wheels.The Swiss specialists of Tridende GmbH from Schlatt in the canton of Thurgau, who wereresponsible for the conversion, put the V8-powered coupe on Deville wheels. These wheels,characterized by ten powerful and straight spokes, have a classicsilver brushed finish. Thedimensions are 9x21 inches (concave) at the front and 10.5x21 inches (extremely concave)at the rear axle. The tires measure 255/30ZR21 and 295/25ZR21. A suitable parts certificateallows for easy entry in the car documents.Ofcourse, the additional lowering was also absolutely essential in order to align the newcombinations harmoniously under the wheel arches. It was realized using a KW heightadjustable spring kit.Further information at:Tridente GmbHItalian Luxury Cars SwitzerlandSchulweg 1CH-8252 Schlatt (TG)Tel.: +41 (0) 79 / 590 57 54Email: info@tridente.ch Breathtaking videos and pictures from Cor.Speed are availableon the YouTube channel“Corspeed Sports Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “corspeed.sports.wheels”or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from theextensive Cor.Speed rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire andspecialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery informationdirectly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49(0) 71 27 / 96084-20E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de