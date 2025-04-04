Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1019840

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 960840
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Cor.Speed meets Tridente GmbH: Jaguar F - Type on Deville wheels

When Jaguar introduced the F - Type in 2012, it not only brought back memories of the legendary E - Type from the 60s to 70s with its name

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
The model, which is available as acompact coupe and roadster with a long front section, was also inspired by the classic interms of form. And as it ultimately turned out, the above-average construction time of elevenyears was similar to that of the original,too. The example presented here is a laterrepresentative of the British sports car from the time after the major facelift in 2019. For thepurpose of elegant individualization, it was equipped with, among other things, a set of high-quality Cor.Speed Sports Wheels.

The Swiss specialists of Tridende GmbH from Schlatt in the canton of Thurgau, who wereresponsible for the conversion, put the V8-powered coupe on Deville wheels. These wheels,characterized by ten powerful and straight spokes, have a classicsilver brushed finish. Thedimensions are 9x21 inches (concave) at the front and 10.5x21 inches (extremely concave)at the rear axle. The tires measure 255/30ZR21 and 295/25ZR21. A suitable parts certificateallows for easy entry in the car documents.

Ofcourse, the additional lowering was also absolutely essential in order to align the newcombinations harmoniously under the wheel arches. It was realized using a KW heightadjustable spring kit.

Further information at:

Tridente GmbH
Italian Luxury Cars Switzerland
Schulweg 1
CH-8252 Schlatt (TG)
Tel.: +41 (0) 79 / 590 57 54
Email: info@tridente.ch 
www.tridente.ch

Breathtaking videos and pictures from Cor.Speed are availableon the YouTube channel“Corspeed Sports Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “corspeed.sports.wheels”or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from theextensive Cor.Speed rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire andspecialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery informationdirectly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49(0) 71 27 / 96084-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de 
www.barracuda-europe.de 

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.