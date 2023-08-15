Kontakt
Cor.Speed meets TR-Exclusive: Audi A6 Avant on Deville wheels

The current generation of the Audi A6 has been on the market for around five years.  The successor is slowly but surely appearing on the horizon. In 2024 it is supposed to come onto the market – then probably as the A7. But the predecessor of the current C8 or F2 is still an attractive and popular vehicle. This is all the more true when the series, also known as the 4G, received some tuning customizations. Just like the example presented here.

The absolute highlight are undoubtedly the new wheels from the high-quality, trendy brand Cor.Speed Sports Wheels. The specialists from TR-Exclusive, based in Kuppenheim, about 30 kilometers south-west of Karlsruhe, installed a set of Deville wheels. These measure 9x21 inches all around and have a classic silver finish. The associated Vredestein Ultrac Vorti R tires have the dimensions 265/30R21. In addition, the A6 received a lowering of the body. After all, the wheels should be aligned under the fenders. This can be attributed to a Cete lowering module including app control.

Since the Avant is an A6 3.0 TDI competition, it was already quite powerfully motorized ex works. Thanks to biturbo charging, its three-liter V6 generated 326 hp and 650 Nm as standard. TR-Exclusive added a Stage 1+ performance upgrade on top. So now there are a whopping 400 hp and 790 Nm in the data sheet. And the potential is not even fully exhausted: up to 420 hp and 820 Nm are even possible.

Thanks go to TR-Exclusive for creating and providing the image material.

