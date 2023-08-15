Cor.Speed meets TR-Exclusive: Audi A6 Avant on Deville wheels

Cor.Speed meets TR-Exclusive: Audi A6 Avant on Deville wheelsNeckartenzlingen, Germany, )
The absolute highlight are undoubtedly the new wheels from the high-quality, trendy brand Cor.Speed Sports Wheels. The specialists from TR-Exclusive, based in Kuppenheim, about 30 kilometers south-west of Karlsruhe, installed a set of Deville wheels. These measure 9x21 inches all around and have a classic silver finish. The associated Vredestein Ultrac Vorti R tires have the dimensions 265/30R21. In addition, the A6 received a lowering of the body. After all, the wheels should be aligned under the fenders. This can be attributed to a Cete lowering module including app control.
Since the Avant is an A6 3.0 TDI competition, it was already quite powerfully motorized ex works. Thanks to biturbo charging, its three-liter V6 generated 326 hp and 650 Nm as standard. TR-Exclusive added a Stage 1+ performance upgrade on top. So now there are a whopping 400 hp and 790 Nm in the data sheet. And the potential is not even fully exhausted: up to 420 hp and 820 Nm are even possible.
Thanks go to TR-Exclusive for creating and providing the image material.
