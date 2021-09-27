Hauptstraße 26
72141 Walddorfhäslach, de
http://www.racelook.de
Jochen Schweiker
+49 (7127) 9608411
Cor.Speed meets TOSE-tuning.de - Mazda CX-5 on 22-inch Cor.Speed Deville
The dynamically designed, Japanese SUV stands on a set of high-quality Cor.Speed Deville rims, which are characterized by ten powerful and straight-lined spokes and a considerable concavity. The dimensions of the wheels with a silver brushed finish are 9.5x22 inches all around, the corresponding tires measure 265/30R22.
With this special conversion, which also includes a K-Custom coilover kit for a significant lowering and thus a sportier look, TOSE-tuning realized the proper entry of this wheel/tire combination in to the vehicle docments.
Further information at:
TOSE-tuning.de & Autolackiererei Leithoff
Neue Reihe 13
18190 Sanitz
Tel.: +49 (0) 38 209 / 341
Fax: +49 (0) 38 209 / 49 96 55
Email: info@tose-tuning.de
www.tose-tuning.de
Breathtaking videos and pictures from Cor.Speed are available on the YouTube channel “Corspeed Sports Wheels” and interactively on the Instagram profile “corspeed.sports.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed rim program are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, like all facts and price and delivery information, it is available directly from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
72141 Walddorfhäslach
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.corspeed-europe.de
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.