Cor.Speed meets JM Cardesign – VW Golf 7 GTI on Kharma wheels

Despite all the competition and even more powerful models within the series: the VW Golf GTI is still THE reference model in the sporty compact class. The Wolfsburg hot hatch can be made even more dynamic and visually individual with an upgrade to its chassis technology - as implemented by JM Car Design in the GTI of the seventh Golf generation shown here.

In its wheel arches, the tuner from Bergheim on the left bank of the Rhine housed a set of the eye-catching and very technically designed Cor.Speed Kharma alloy wheels in the finish Silver Brushed measuring 8.5x19 inches in combination with 225/35R19 tires all around. Thanks to their production using the modern flow-forming process, the unique five-spoke rims only weigh around ten kilograms each.

A KW Variant 3 coilover suspension with adjustable rebound and compression damping, which is adjusted to a lowering of 45 millimeters on the front axle and 40 millimeters on the rear axle, ensures significantly crisper, more precise cornering behavior - with very good driving comfort at the same time.

In addition, JM Car Design gave the Golf 7 GTI a catalytic converter sports exhaust system from Milltek.

Stunning videos from Barracuda and Cor.Speed are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels and Corspeed Sports Wheels YouTube channels, or interactively on the barracuda.wheels and corspeed.sports.wheels Instagram profiles. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda and Cor.Speed wheel ranges in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops.

