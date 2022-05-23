Cor.Speed Sports Wheels Europe: Luxury liner BMW 7 Series on large Deville alloy wheels

Cor.Speed Sports Wheels Europe: Luxury liner BMW 7 Series on large Deville alloy wheelsNeckartenzlingen, )
In the meantime, hardly anyone had anything to complain about about the look of the original version of the latter series, so that it is still very popular today. The example presented here was placed on a set of high-quality rims from Cor.Speed Sports Wheels as part of an individualization.
On the axles of the large sedan rotate Deville light-alloy wheels in XL dimensions 9.5x22 inches on the front axle and even 10.5x22 inches on the rear axle. The rims, which are characterized by ten powerful spokes, have a classic silver brushed finish. The corresponding Michelin tires measure 255/30R22 and 295/25R22 respectively. Last but not least, the ground clearance of the 7 Series has been reduced to give it an even more dynamic appearance. Responsible here is a lowering module for the factory air suspension of the luxury liner.
Stunning Cor.Speed videos and images are available on the Corspeed Sports Wheels YouTube channel, as well as interactively on the corspeed.sports.wheels Instagram profile or the Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels Facebook page. The light-alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed wheel range are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist dealers. Alternatively, like all facts and price and delivery information, it is available directly from:
