JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland
Herr Jochen Schweiker
Cor.Speed Sports Wheels Europe: Luxury liner BMW 7 Series on large Deville alloy wheels

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
The all-new BMW 7 Series G70 and its all-electric i7 derivative have just been unveiled and, as expected, are causing an enormous outcry and heated discussions about their polarizing looks. Of course, this is nothing new for the Munich luxury sedan, as something similar happened more than 20 years ago when the 7 Series E65 in the unforgettable Bangle design was unveiled. Or also, albeit in a weakened form, with the facelift of the G11, which is now about to be replaced.

In the meantime, hardly anyone had anything to complain about about the look of the original version of the latter series, so that it is still very popular today. The example presented here was placed on a set of high-quality rims from Cor.Speed ​​Sports Wheels as part of an individualization.

On the axles of the large sedan rotate Deville light-alloy wheels in XL dimensions 9.5x22 inches on the front axle and even 10.5x22 inches on the rear axle. The rims, which are characterized by ten powerful spokes, have a classic silver brushed finish.  The corresponding Michelin tires measure 255/30R22 and 295/25R22 respectively.  Last but not least, the ground clearance of the 7 Series has been reduced to give it an even more dynamic appearance. Responsible here is a lowering module for the factory air suspension of the luxury liner.

Stunning Cor.Speed ​​videos and images are available on the Corspeed Sports Wheels YouTube channel, as well as interactively on the corspeed.sports.wheels Instagram profile or the Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels Facebook page.  The light-alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed ​​wheel range are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist dealers.  Alternatively, like all facts and price and delivery information, it is available directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH                                     
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen                                    
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0                                 
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.corspeed-europe.de

