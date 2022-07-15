Kontakt
Cor.Speed Sports Wheels Europe: Japanese V8 sports coupe on large Deville wheels

Toyota's luxury brand Lexus primarily stands for stylish SUVs and elegant limousines, also with hybrid or now even purely electric drives. But there is another way: the model portfolio also includes the thoroughbred, luxurious sports car LC, which is offered both as a coupé and cabriolet. In the LC 500 variant, this is powered by a  five-liter V8 of the old school with initially 477 hp and 464 hp since mid-2019.  This also applies to this example, which has now been placed on a set of high-quality rims from Cor.Speed ​​Sports Wheels.

The axles of the Japanese two-door car are fitted with Deville light-alloy wheels in generous dimensions of 9.5x22 and 10x22 inches. They are characterized by a classic design with ten spokes that are as powerful as they are straight, a matt gunmetal finish and extreme concavity at the front and rear. The associated tires measure 255/35R22 and 295/30ZR22.

The complete set, including installation and registration, is available at a price of 5,299 euros. In contrast to what is usual with such refinements, the chassis in this case remained in the standard condition. The same applies to the exhaust system.

Stunning Cor.Speed ​​videos and images are available on the Corspeed Sports Wheels YouTube channel, as well as interactively on the corspeed.sports.wheels Instagram profile or the Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels Facebook page. The light-alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed ​​wheel range are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist dealers.  Alternatively, like all facts and price and delivery information, it is available directly from:

